Match Systems and AY Consulting Release Report on Popular Telegram Clickers

New analysis highlights explosive growth in Telegram clicker games, detailing user engagement, trends, and cybersecurity considerations.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, August 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Hamster Combat literally“exploded” the market of Telegram clickers and spawned a whole new industry of similar game applications in Telegram. Match Systems together with AYConsulting analyzed the market of Telegram clickers, possible associated risks, and the prospects of this industry as a whole, and released a full report on it.The total number of players on Telegram clickers, at the time of writing the report, approached to 120 mln users, and this number only grows. The report issued by Match Systems and AYConsulting contains lots of the information regarding the user's in-app behavior, market statistics and describes all the possible economic models of such Telegram clickers.The report covers all the latest trends and will be very helpful for those who is planning to launch a new clicker before it's not too late, as well as for those who is already in this market.It also contains deep analysis of the cyber risks in this field.About Match Systems:Match Systems, is a leading company specializing in AML services, blockchain investigations, and implementation of compliance procedures for cryptocurrency projects around the world. By leveraging advanced technology and expertise in financial crime detection, the company is poised to help organizations to navigate the complex regulatory landscape as well as minimize the risks associated with digital currencies.About AYConsulting:AYConsulting is a market research agency, assisting startups, classical businesses, venture funds, accelerators, incubators with market research, competitors analysis and financial modeling cases.The company proofs its expertise in a wide range of industries from locomotives market in India to global crypto market.

