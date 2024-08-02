Scrum Alliance Launches Updated Certified Agile Leader Track To Elevate Leadership Skills

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The updated Certified Agile Leader® track is designed to equip anyone with the leadership skills and competencies to drive success in a business landscape that demands flexibility and adaptiveness.

DENVER, Aug. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- To bolster the skills of modern professionals navigating dynamic, fast-paced markets, Scrum Alliance has launched an updated Certified Agile Leader certification path. This revamped program is designed to equip professionals, regardless of title, level, or industry, with the leadership skills needed to sustain adaptive work environments, foster innovative cultures, and drive meaningful business results.

CAL 1 badge

CAL 2 badge

Continue Reading

"By updating the CAL certification path, we are delivering on our objective to provide professionals with the skills and knowledge they need to perform as world-class leaders no matter where they are in their career," said Scrum Alliance Chief Executive Officer Tristan Boutros. "CAL is a critical anchor for leaders at all levels because today's professionals must possess agile skills in order to bring out the best in teams and deliver results," he continued. "Not only for people currently in management, CAL equips anyone in the organization to drive better ROI, mitigate risks, and maintain a competitive edge with adaptive leadership skills-no matter their role."

The Certified Agile Leader track is divided into two distinct courses: Certified Agile Leader 1 (CAL 1TM) and Certified Agile Leader 2 (CAL 2TM) , the latter building on the former to deepen the understanding and application of agile leadership principles.

The speed of change in modern markets necessitates leaders-whether managers, executives, or individuals building leadership skills-who can deliver results amid uncertainty. The Scrum Alliance Certified Agile Leader courses aim to equip learners with the skills needed to thrive in modern business environments. Whether in a corporate, non-profit, or governmental role, these courses are crafted to bring out the leader in everyone.

CAL 1 and CAL 2 are open for registration. For more information, visit the CAL track page

or search for courses

today.

"CAL 1 and 2 are designed to equip leaders across any organization, department, or team with the skills to become an agile leader," said Kate Megaw, Certified Scrum Trainer® and one of the Subject Matter Experts who designed the course. "These classes teach leaders the mindset shifts required to lead themselves, teams, and organizations. Agile leadership skills-whether embraced by a team member or an executive leader-are crucial to an organization's resilience and success."

CAL 1 serves as the introductory course, focusing on the essentials of agile leadership. Participants will learn what it means to be an agile leader and why agile leadership is critical, especially during transformative periods.

Key learnings from CAL 1 include:



Understanding the core aspects that make a leader agile

Recognizing the importance of agile leadership

Utilizing frameworks and tools for leadership growth

Building high-performing, cross-functional teams Enhancing the agility and effectiveness of teams and organizations

Building on the foundations laid in CAL 1, the CAL 2 course delves deeper into applying agile leadership skills to broader organizational strategies and personal and professional development. Participants in CAL 2 will explore:



Organizational structure and design



Evaluating different organizational structures and their impact on performance and strategy

Inspecting and recommending transformations for organizational structures

Value and metrics



Delivering end-to-end value to customers

Analyzing how current structures support or obstruct value delivery

Leadership competencies



Personal leadership development for empowering teams and achieving organizational goals Executing strategies and leading teams toward desired outcomes with agile skills

With the launch of the updated Certified Agile Leader track, Scrum Alliance aims to support organizations in understanding and leveraging agile capabilities to dominate the market and deliver maximum value to customers. Search for a course today.

About Scrum Alliance®

Scrum Alliance® is a nonprofit association with over 1,200,000 members worldwide. Its mission is to advance real-world agility by equipping and inspiring the changemaker in everyone. Visit .

Media Contact:

Tess Martin

957-097-3380

[email protected]

SOURCE Scrum Alliance