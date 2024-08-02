Live Music Entertainment Company MAMMOTH Announces Touring Department

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Angela Brown and Rob Owens Announced as Leadership of Mammoth Live's New Touring Department.

LAWRENCE, Kan., Aug. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

MAMMOTH, an independent live entertainment company, has unveiled its new touring division. The company has brought on esteemed music and touring veterans

Rob Owens and Angela Brown to lead the new division. With combined experience of 50 years, Angela Brown and Rob Owens continue to demonstrate why major artists are moving away from traditional touring companies, offering a more beneficial alternative for tour partnerships.

Mammoth Live

For 18 years, MAMMOTH Touring has collaborated on tours with a long list of major artists including, Cardi B, Rod Wave, Future, Turnpike Troubadours, KANSAS, Mamamoo, Moneybagg Yo, Chapel Hill, Future, Ms. Lauryn Hill & Fugees, In This Moment, Lil Baby, Tracy Lawrence and Clay Walker, and more. This year is proving to be momentous for the company, which, along with AG Touring, announced that they are producing acclaimed Hip-Hop artist JT's City Cinderella Tour as well as Jamaican Dancehall legend, Buju Banton's US tour.

The leadership of Rob Owens and Angela Brown is driving the success of the new department. Owens was named President of Global Touring in April of 2023 while Brown is the latest addition to the team, joining in September 2023 as President of Global Tour Marketing.

Owens says, "I'm proud to be part of a team that has such a strong track record. We are focused on growth, creating long lasting partnerships, and continuing to expand MAMMOTH's imprint domestically and internationally." Owens and Brown lend their extensive experience working alongside the rest of the MAMMOTH team and their partners AG Touring and CTS Eventim.

Owens is based in MAMMOTH'S new touring office headquartered in Nashville, TN, adding to the company's continued growth to a nationwide operation. With a highly accomplished background in the entertainment and booking industry and more than 25 years of experience, Owens knows the ins and outs of the field. Rob's wide-ranging experience from booking shows and tours for the likes of Glass Animals, Maggie Rogers, Rufus du Sol, Odesza, Maren Morris among others adds another element to the Mammoth team.

Angela Brown, a St. Louis native with nearly three decades of marketing experience, is excited for the future, "Being part of a team charged with launching a new component of an already proven industry leader like Mammoth is a professional milestone," Brown added, "Mammoth has some exciting live entertainment announcements coming this year and I'm eager to lead the marketing team to success."

Prior to joining MAMMOTH, Brown has held several positions during her tenure at Live Nation, including Vice President of Marketing-Midwest. Throughout her career, Brown has been a driving force in marketing shows for global superstars and box office behemoths like Beyonce, Billy Joel, Kevin Hart, Luke Bryan, and Janet Jackson.

MAMMOTH will continue to expand its footprint in the United States and globally pursuing unique partnerships with artists and independent promoters and venues.

ABOUT MAMMOTH, INC.

Established in 2006, Mammoth is a live music entertainment company overseeing operations and ownership of a wide range of venues from arenas to small independent clubs, and 60+ boutique amphitheaters and historic indoor theaters throughout the country as part of their independently owned venue portfolio. The company produces events of all sizes from full scale festivals to national tours. Mammoth maintains relationships with promoters and venues, works with booking agencies to route shows, markets tour dates for regional and national partners, as well as coordinating day of show operations and production. Some of their independent artist relationships range from the Foo Fighters to Radiohead and Post Malone. Mammoth is an independent promoter that values co-promotion relationships with other local independent promoters and venue partners across North America operating offices in Lawrence, KS, Kansas City, MO, New York, Los Angeles, the Pacific Northwest and more.

About The Mammoth Touring Department

The Mammoth Touring Department values their relationships with venues, partners, agencies, artists, and management teams offering beneficial opportunities for tour partnerships. They are focused on growth, creating long lasting relationships, and continuing to develop Mammoth's imprint domestically and internationally. The department prides itself on the trust they have built with past and current collaborators and looks forward to expanding that network in the future.

Mammoth Touring Sizzle Reel

SOURCE Mammoth Live