Strategic Investors Exercise Warrants Early, Goliath Resources Receives Proceeds Of $1,822,814

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Aug. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goliath Resources Limited (TSX-V: GOT) (OTCQB: GOTRF) (FSE: B4IF) (the “Company” or “Goliath” ) is pleased to report that based on positive success early in the 2024 drill program has led to the early exercise of 2,393,097 common share purchase warrants (“ Warrants ”) primarily from Strategic Investors for proceeds of $1,822,814. These Warrants were all set to expire starting March 25, 2025 and the balance over the course of the year until December 29, 2025 with strike prices up to $0.92 each.



There is still over $9,000,000 of warrants that are in the money with an average strike price of $0.63 based on yesterdays close.

About Goliath Resources Limited

Goliath Resources is an explorer of precious metals projects in the prolific Golden Triangle of northwestern British Columbia. All of its projects are in world class geological settings and geopolitical safe jurisdictions amenable to mining in Canada. Goliath is a member and active supporter of CASERM which is an organization that represents a collaborative venture between Colorado School of Mines and Virginia Tech. Goliath's key strategic cornerstone shareholders include Crescat Capital, Mr. Rob McEwen and Mr. Eric Sprott.

The Company's flagship discovery is the Surebet at its 100% controlled Golddigger Property. The Property covers an area of 66,608 hectares (164,592 acres) and is in the world class geological setting of the Eskay Rift, within 3 kilometers of the Red Line in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia. This area and proximity have hosted some of Canada's greatest mines that include Eskay Creek, Premier and Snip. Other significant and well known deposits in the Golden Triangle include Brucejack, Copper Canyon, Galore Creek, Granduc, KSM, Red Chris, and Schaft Creek. Goliath controls 56 kilometers of the Red Line which is a geologic contact between Triassic age Stuhini rocks and Jurassic age Hazelton rocks used as key markers when exploring for gold-copper-silver mineralization.

For more information please contact:

Goliath Resources Limited

Mr. Roger Rosmus

Founder and CEO

Tel: +1-416-488-2887

...



