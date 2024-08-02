Trump Media & Technology Group Begins TV Streaming Rollout

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company Launches Uncancellable Content Delivery Network

SARASOTA, Fla., Aug. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trump & Group (Nasdaq: DJT) (“TMTG” or the“Company”), operator of the social media Truth Social, announced today that the Company has commenced the phased rollout of its streaming platform, Truth+.



Today, TMTG begins moving existing beta testing of its Truth Social linear TV streaming to the Company's new content delivery (“CDN”). After rigorous stress testing, the initial streaming service is expected to become available to all Truth Social users on the Web, followed shortly by its rollout on Android and iOS.

Once the CDN is deployed and tested, a Truth+ streaming icon on the Truth Social platform will provide access to the streaming service. By clicking the icon, users will be able to access streaming content as stand-alone channels or in a separate picture-in-picture (“PiP”) window while scrolling on the Truth Social platform. iOS users will need to update their Truth Social app to access streaming. No updates or downloads will be required for Android or Web users.

The initial slate of streaming options is expected to include channels comprising news, commentary, weather, and lifestyle and entertainment. TMTG plans to expand programming as its streaming rollout continues, focusing on news, Christian content, and family friendly content. As part of its strategy, TMTG is continuing to work toward closing the previously announced perpetual licensing deal for CDN technology.

“First, we created Truth Social to provide a safe harbor for free speech on the Internet,” said TMTG CEO Devin Nunes.“Now, we're establishing a reliable home for great TV content that is neglected by the big corporations or is at risk of cancellation-and we are securing our own tech stack and hardware infrastructure to make our new CDN uncancellable. I look forward, in the near future, to launching many enhancements and adding great, new content to the platform.”

The introduction of these channels is the initial phase of Truth Social's TV streaming platform. The next phase is expected to feature the introduction of streaming apps integrated with the Truth Social platform that will offer enhanced features, including an interactive 14-day electronic guide, instant catch-up TV on any show broadcast in the previous 7 days, network DVR, video on demand, and more. Following that, TMTG plans to introduce apps that provide the ability to watch streaming content on in-home TV sets.

TMTG's ultra-fast streaming technology will be powered through specially designed infrastructure with its own servers, routers, and proprietary software stack. Thus, TMTG will gain full control over its tech delivery stack for streaming across private network CDN, rendering the service uncancellable by Big Tech.

About TMTG

The mission of TMTG is to end Big Tech's assault on free speech by opening up the Internet and giving people their voices back. TMTG operates Truth Social, a social media platform established as a safe harbor for free expression amid increasingly harsh censorship by Big Tech corporations.

