Rakul Preet Singh Shares Her 'Simple Joys Of Life' Captured By Husband Jackky

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Aug 2 (IANS) Rakul Preet Singh recently shared a glimpse into her 'simple joys of life', captured by the 'best' photographer -- her husband and filmmaker Jackky Bhagnani.

Taking to Instagram, Rakul, who has 23.7 million followers, posted a series of photos from her vacation abroad.

In the first picture, Rakul is seen wearing a black outfit and posing with pretty flowers alongside the road.

Another photo offers a peek into her breakfast: an avocado toast.

A snap shows Rakul sitting at a cafe, donning a white tank top and a cross-body bag.

The last picture features her in a neon green shirt, enjoying an ice cream.

The post is captioned: "Simple joys of life... PS: I have the best photographer by my side, Jackky Bhagnani," followed by a red heart emoji.

A fan commented on the post: "Wow so pretty."

Another user added: "And you are the joy of our life."

Rakul and Jackky tied the knot on February 21, 2024, in Goa.

On the professional front, Rakul made her acting debut in 2009 with the Kannada film 'Gilli', a remake of Selvaraghavan's '7G Rainbow Colony'.

The actress then featured in Telugu movies such as 'Keratam', 'Venkatadri Express', 'Rough', 'Loukyam', 'Current Theega', 'Bruce Lee', 'Nannaku Prematho', 'Dhruva', and 'Jaya Janaki Nayaka', among others.

Rakul also appeared in Tamil films like 'Thadaiyara Thaakka', 'Puthagam', 'Yennamo Yedho', 'Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru', and 'Boo'.

Her Hindi film credits include 'Yaariyan', 'Aiyaary', 'De De Pyaar De', 'Sardar Ka Grandson', 'Runway 34', 'Cuttputlli', 'Doctor G', 'Thank God', and 'Chhatriwali'.

She was last seen in the Tamil vigilante action film 'Indian 2', directed by S. Shankar and produced by Lyca Productions and Red Giant Movies. The movie is a sequel to the 1996 film 'Indian', with Kamal Haasan reprising his role as Senapathy.

Apart from Rakul, the film features Siddharth, SJ Suryah, Bobby Simha, Vivek, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Gulshan Grover, Samuthirakani, and Nedumudi Venu in pivotal roles.

Meanwhile, she has 'Meri Patni Ka Remake' and 'De De Pyaar De 2' in the pipeline.