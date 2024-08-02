عربي


India Ranked 2Nd Largest Producer Of Aluminium In The World

8/2/2024

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) India ranks as the 2nd largest producer of aluminum, the 3rd largest producer of lime, and the 4th largest producer of iron ore globally. The ongoing increase in iron ore and limestone production highlights strong demand from the steel and cement industries.


India ranks as the 2nd largest producer of aluminum, the 3rd largest producer of lime, and the 4th largest producer of iron ore globally.


Iron ore and limestone are the backbone of India's mineral sector, together making up 80% of the total MCDR mineral production by value in FY 2023-24.


Production rose from 72 MMT in Q1 FY 2023-24 to 79 MMT in Q1 FY 2024-25, marking a notable 9.7% increase.


Production rose from 114 MMT in Q1 FY 2023-24 to 116 MMT in Q1 FY 2024-25, achieving a 1.8% growth.


Production surged by 11%, reaching 1.0 MMT in Q1 FY 2024-25, up from 0.9 MMT in the same period last year.

Impact

The continued increase in mineral production, particularly iron ore and limestone, highlights strong demand in key industries such as steel and cement.

MENAFN02082024007385015968ID1108510490


AsiaNet News

