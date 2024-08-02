SJNA Global Academy Announces Partner Schools In China

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Recently, a pair of SJNA employees went abroad to help launch an exciting new initiative.

DELAFIELD, Wis., Aug. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, as part of the newly formed "SJNA Global Academy" a pair of St. John's Northwestern Academies staff members, Eric Sanchez and Justin Poupart, journeyed to China to seal the agreements with two different academies.

Eric Sanchez and Justin Poupart announce SJNA signing with Quingren Dongguan.

Continue Reading

The initiative was part of the "SJNA Global Academy" which partners with schools across the world. This innovative academy is designed to provide students with exceptional opportunities to engage in internships, pursue their passions, and explore the world. With a flexible approach to learning, the academy aims to prepare students for the evolving demands of the modern economy, where work takes place in diverse remote and hybrid settings. Additionally, the Academy offers a wide array of courses, tailored to match individual interests and talents, providing students with a unique and personalized learning experience.

The two schools to join last month were New Oriental Academy Qingdao and Quingren Dongguan.

SJNA is beyond excited to take the next step in growing our relationship with these amazing schools and looks forward to a strong partnership for many years to come.

During their time in China, Sanchez and Poupart were instrumental in finalizing the deals with both schools, and spent time diving deep into the culture of each program and the country to better understand how to best make the partnership succeed. They even had a little time to join in on the "world's game" and participate in a schoolwide soccer match to bridge the language gap with our newfound friends.

In the upcoming months, SJNA Global Academy will re-visit China and look to explore other potential markets for partnerships. Stay tuned for more information on the ever growing initiative.

St. John's Northwestern Academies is a safe, structured environment that provides each student a foundation for life with specialized programs that are built with future aspirations in mind. Learn more at



SOURCE St. John's Northwestern Academies