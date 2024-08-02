(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Project Insight - Global Rail Projects (Q2 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides analysis of global rail construction project values and analysis by stage and funding for all regions. The top 20 projects per region are listed giving country, stage, value of projects. Ranked listings of the key operators for the sector are also provided showing the leading contractors, consulting engineers and project owners.

The analyst is currently tracking railway construction projects globally, from the early pre-planning stages (announcement and study) through to execution, with a combined value of $5.9 trillion. North-East Asia accounts for the largest share of global value, with a pipeline valued at $2.3 trillion. South Asia ranks second with a railway project pipeline value of $715.3 billion, followed by Western Europe ($680.9 billion) and North America ($617.6 billion).

Reasons to Buy



Gain insight into the development of the rail construction sector.

Assess all major projects by value, start date, scope and stage of development globally, for the regions to support business development activities. Plan campaigns by country based on specific project opportunities and align resources to the most attractive markets.

Regional Coverage



Global Overview

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Middle East and North Africa

Sub-Saharan Africa

South-East Asia

North-East Asia

South Asia Australasia

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900