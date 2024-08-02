Rail Construction Projects Worldwide, Q2 2024: Regional Insights And Assessment With A Breakdown By Country, Stage, Value Of Projects & Key Operators, And Lists The Top 20 Projects
This report provides analysis of global rail construction project values and analysis by stage and funding for all regions. The top 20 projects per region are listed giving country, stage, value of projects. Ranked listings of the key operators for the sector are also provided showing the leading contractors, consulting engineers and project owners.
The analyst is currently tracking railway construction projects globally, from the early pre-planning stages (announcement and study) through to execution, with a combined value of $5.9 trillion. North-East Asia accounts for the largest share of global value, with a pipeline valued at $2.3 trillion. South Asia ranks second with a railway project pipeline value of $715.3 billion, followed by Western Europe ($680.9 billion) and North America ($617.6 billion).
Gain insight into the development of the rail construction sector. Assess all major projects by value, start date, scope and stage of development globally, for the regions to support business development activities. Plan campaigns by country based on specific project opportunities and align resources to the most attractive markets.
Regional Coverage
Global Overview North America Latin America Western Europe Eastern Europe Middle East and North Africa Sub-Saharan Africa South-East Asia North-East Asia South Asia Australasia
