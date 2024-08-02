Vaxart To Host Second Quarter 2024 Business Update And Financial Results Conference Call On August 8
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) conference call to begin at 4:30 p.m. ET
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Aug. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT) today announced it will provide a business update and report financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024 after the market close on Thursday, August 8, 2024. The Vaxart senior management team will host a conference call on the same day, beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET.
The conference call can be accessed using the following information:
Webcast: Click here
Date: Thursday, August 8, 2024 – 4:30 p.m. ET
Domestic: (866) 682-6100
International: (862) 298-0702
Conference ID: 13747081
Investors may submit written questions in advance of the conference call to ... .
A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's website at following the conclusion of the event.
About Vaxart
Vaxart is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a range of oral recombinant vaccines based on its proprietary delivery platform. Vaxart vaccines are designed to be administered using pills that can be stored and shipped without refrigeration and eliminate the risk of needle-stick injury. Vaxart believes that its proprietary pill vaccine delivery platform is suitable to deliver recombinant vaccines, positioning the company to develop oral versions of currently marketed vaccines and to design recombinant vaccines for new indications. Vaxart's development programs currently include pill vaccines designed to protect against coronavirus, norovirus and influenza, as well as a therapeutic vaccine for human papillomavirus (HPV), Vaxart's first immune-oncology indication. Vaxart has filed broad domestic and international patent applications covering its proprietary technology and creations for oral vaccination using adenovirus and TLR3 agonists.
| Contacts
|
|
|
| Vaxart Media Relations:
|
| Investor Relations:
| Mark Herr
|
| Andrew Blazier
| Vaxart, Inc.
|
| FINN Partners
| ...
|
| ...
| (203) 517-8957
|
|
