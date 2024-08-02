Cumulus Media Reports Operating Results For The Second Quarter 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Completed Highly Successful Debt Exchange That Reduced Our Debt Obligations Under Our Debt Instruments by Approximately $33 Million, Extended Maturities to 2029, Obtained Favorable Interest Rates, and Preserved Structure Free of Maintenance Covenants

Upsized ABL Facility by 25% to $125 Million and Extended Maturity to 2029 Reported Q2 Total Revenue of $205 Million, Down 2.5%, in Line with Pacing Guidance Increased Digital Marketing Services Revenue by 24%, Total Digital Revenue by 5% ATLANTA, Aug. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ: CMLS) (the "Company," "Cumulus Media," "we," "us," or "our") today announced operating results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024. Mary G. Berner, President and Chief Executive Officer of Cumulus Media, said, "In the context of a challenging advertising environment, second quarter total revenue finished in line with our pacing guidance, down 2.5% year-over-year. However, our unrelenting focus on areas of the business that are in our control helped us to mitigate the impact of soft demand while also driving tangible progress in key priority areas. During the quarter, we grew our digital marketing services business by 24%; reduced fixed costs by $4 million; and continued to strengthen our balance sheet through the successful completion of our exchange offer, ABL upsizing, and the buyback of a portion of our remaining 2026 maturity debt." Berner continued, "Looking ahead, while the advertising outlook remains uncertain, our advertisers continue to be focused on when – not if – they're going to return to more typical spending levels. Fortunately, thanks to our success at extending our debt maturities, we have time on our side and the flexibility to pursue multiple paths to create shareholder value." Q2 Key Highlights:

Posted total net revenue of $204.8 million, a decline of 2.5% year-over-year



Generated digital revenue of $39.4 million, up 5.0% year-over-year





Digital marketing services grew 24% driven by an increase in new customers, improved customer retention and higher average order size



Radio-only customers adding digital marketing services increased by 25% year-over-year Digital revenue increased to 19% of total company revenue

Recorded net loss of $27.7 million compared to net loss of $1.1 million in Q2 2023 and Adjusted EBITDA(1) of $25.2 million compared to $30.7 million in Q2 2023



Continued to improve operating leverage by reducing fixed costs by approximately $4 million year-over-year



Used $7.9 million of cash in operations, or generated $8.3 million of cash from operations when excluding execution costs related to the completed exchange offer of $16.3 million(1)



Completed the exchange offer for our Senior Notes due 2026 and Term Loan due 2026 with favorable terms and aggregate participation of approximately 96% of debt outstanding





Debt obligations under our debt instruments reduced by approximately $33 million

Debt maturities extended from 2026 to 2029



Amended ABL Facility, increasing capacity to $125 million from $100 million and extending maturity to 2029



Retired $0.5 million face value of Senior Notes due 2026

Reported total debt(2)(3) of $674.4 million, total debt at maturity(1)(2)(3) of $642.1 million, and net debt less total unamortized discount(1)(2)(3) of $588.6 million at June 30, 2024, including total debt due in 2026(3) of $23.9 million

Operating Summary (dollars in thousands, except percentages and per share data): For the three months ended June 30, 2024, the Company reported net revenue of $204.8 million, a decrease of 2.5% from the three months ended June 30, 2023, net loss of $27.7 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $25.2 million. For the six months ended June 30, 2024, the Company reported net revenue of $404.9 million, a decrease of 2.6% from the six months ended June 30, 2023, net loss of $41.9 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $33.6 million.

As Reported Three Months Ended

June 30, 2024 Three Months Ended

June 30, 2023 % Change Net revenue $ 204,849 $ 210,136 (2.5 )% Net loss $ (27,699 ) $ (1,068 ) (2,493.5 )% Adjusted EBITDA $ 25,213 $ 30,676 (17.8 )% Basic loss per share $ (1.64 ) $ (0.06 ) (2,633.3 )% Diluted loss per share $ (1.64 ) $ (0.06 ) (2,633.3 )%





As Reported Six Months Ended

June 30, 2024 Six Months Ended

June 30, 2023 % Change Net revenue $ 404,902 $ 415,828 (2.6 )% Net loss $ (41,853 ) $ (22,535 ) (85.7 )% Adjusted EBITDA $ 33,618 $ 41,005 (18.0 )% Basic loss per share $ (2.49 ) $ (1.25 ) (99.2 )% Diluted loss per share $ (2.49 ) $ (1.25 ) (99.2 )%

Revenue Detail Summary (dollars in thousands):

As Reported Three Months Ended

June 30, 2024 Three Months Ended

June 30, 2023 % Change Broadcast radio revenue: Spot $ 101,806 $ 107,065 (4.9 )% Network 34,306 39,698 (13.6 )% Total broadcast radio revenue 136,112 146,763 (7.3 )% Digital 39,397 37,538 5.0 % Other 29,340 25,835 13.6 % Net revenue $ 204,849 $ 210,136 (2.5 )%





As Reported Six Months Ended

June 30, 2024 Six Months Ended

June 30, 2023 % Change Broadcast radio revenue: Spot $ 192,379 $ 204,778 (6.1 )% Network 83,468 89,995 (7.3 )% Total broadcast radio revenue 275,847 294,773 (6.4 )% Digital 73,844 69,627 6.1 % Other 55,211 51,428 7.4 % Net revenue $ 404,902 $ 415,828 (2.6 )%

Balance Sheet Summary (dollars in thousands):

June 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 Cash and cash equivalents $ 53,492 $ 80,660 Term Loan due 2026 (3) $ 1,203 $ 329,510 Senior Notes due 2026 (3) $ 22,697 $ 346,245 Term Loan due 2029 (2) (3) $ 327,873 $ - Senior Notes due 2029 (2) (3) $ 322,591 $ - Three Months Ended

June 30, 2024 Three Months Ended

June 30, 2023 Capital expenditures $ 4,387 $ 6,603 Six Months Ended

June 30, 2024 Six Months Ended

June 30, 2023 Capital expenditures $ 12,553 $ 13,975

(1) Adjusted EBITDA, operating cash flow excluding execution costs related to the completed exchange offer, total debt at maturity and net debt less total unamortized discount are not financial measures calculated or presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”). For additional information, see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures."



(2) The exchange offer was accounted for as a debt modification resulting in a prospective yield adjustment and the carrying value was not changed. The $33.1 million difference between the principal amounts exchanged and the resulting principal amounts will be amortized to interest expense (thereby reducing interest expense) over the life of the debt. As of June 30, 2024, $16.0 million and $16.2 million of unamortized difference for the Term Loan due 2029 and the Senior Notes due 2029, respectively, remain.

(3) Excludes any debt issuance costs.



Earnings Conference Call Details

The Company will host a conference call today at 8:30 AM ET to discuss its second quarter 2024 operating results. NetRoadshow (NRS) is the service provider for this call. They will require email address verification (one-time only) and will provide registration confirmation. To participate in the conference call, please register in advance using the link on the Company's investor relations website at Upon completing registration, a calendar invitation will follow with call access details, including a unique PIN, and replay details.

To join by phone with operator-assisted dial-in, domestic callers should dial 833-470-1428 and international callers should dial 404-975-4839. If prompted, the participant access code is 044716. Please call five to ten minutes in advance to ensure that you are connected prior to the call.

The conference call will also be broadcast live in listen-only mode through a link on the Company's investor relations website at This link can also be used to access a recording of the call, which will be available shortly following its completion.

Please see an update to the Company's investor presentation on the Company's investor relations website at , which may be referenced on the conference call. Unless otherwise specified, information contained in the investor presentation or on our website is not incorporated into this press release or other documents we file with, or furnish to, the SEC.

About Cumulus Media

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ: CMLS) is an audio-first media company delivering premium content to over a quarter billion people every month - wherever and whenever they want it. Cumulus Media engages listeners with high-quality local programming through 401 owned-and-operated radio stations across 85 markets; delivers nationally-syndicated sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from iconic brands including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, AP News, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and many other world-class partners across more than 9,800 affiliated stations through Westwood One, the largest audio network in America; and inspires listeners through the Cumulus Podcast Network, its rapidly growing network of original podcasts that are smart, entertaining and thought-provoking. Cumulus Media provides advertisers with personal connections, local impact and national reach through broadcast and on-demand digital, mobile, social, and voice-activated platforms, as well as integrated digital marketing services, powerful influencers, full-service audio solutions, industry-leading research and insights, and live event experiences. For more information visit

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

From time to time, we utilize certain financial measures that are not prepared or calculated in accordance with GAAP to assess our financial performance and profitability. Consolidated adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA") is the financial metric by which management and the chief operating decision maker allocate resources of the Company and analyze the performance of the Company as a whole. Management also uses this measure to determine the contribution of our core operations to the funding of our corporate resources utilized to manage our operations and the funding of our non-operating expenses including debt service and acquisitions. In addition, consolidated Adjusted EBITDA is a key metric for purposes of calculating and determining our compliance with certain covenants contained in our credit agreements.

In determining Adjusted EBITDA, we exclude the following from net loss: interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation expense, gain or loss on the exchange, sale, or disposal of any assets or stations or early extinguishment of debt, restructuring costs, expenses relating to acquisitions and divestitures, non-routine legal expenses incurred in connection with certain litigation matters, and non-cash impairments of assets, if any.

Management believes that Adjusted EBITDA, with and excluding impact of political advertising, although not a measure that is calculated in accordance with GAAP, is commonly employed by the investment community as a measure for determining the market value of a media company and comparing the operational and financial performance among media companies. Management has also observed that Adjusted EBITDA, with and excluding impact of political advertising, is routinely utilized to evaluate and negotiate the potential purchase price for media companies. Given the relevance to our overall value, management believes that investors consider these metrics to be extremely useful.

The Company presents revenue, excluding impact of political revenue. As a result of the cyclical nature of the electoral system and the seasonality of the related political revenue, management believes presenting net revenue, excluding impact of political revenue, provides useful information to investors about the Company's revenue growth comparable from period to period.

The Company presents the non-GAAP financial measure total debt at maturity which is total debt principal, gross, less total unamortized debt discount. In addition, the Company presents the non-GAAP financial measure net debt less total unamortized discount which is total debt at maturity less cash and cash equivalents. Management believes that total debt at maturity and net debt less total unamortized discount are important measures to monitor leverage and evaluate the balance sheet.

The Company also presents operating cash flow excluding execution costs related to the completed exchange offer. Management believes that operating cash flow excluding execution costs related to the completed exchange offer is an important measure to evaluate the Company's operating performance in light of the cost of the execution of the exchange offer that management deems one time or non-operational in nature.

We refer to Adjusted EBITDA, with and excluding the impact of political advertising, net revenue, excluding the impact of political revenue, total debt at maturity, net debt less total unamortized discount and operating cash flow excluding the execution costs related to the completed exchange offer as the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures." Non-GAAP Financial Measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income, net revenue, operating income, cash flows from operating activities or any other measure for determining the Company's operating performance or liquidity that is calculated in accordance with GAAP. In addition, Non-GAAP Financial Measures may be defined or calculated differently by other companies and, therefore, comparability may be limited.

Supplemental Financial Data and Reconciliations

Cumulus Media Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net revenue $ 204,849 $ 210,136 $ 404,902 $ 415,828 Operating expenses: Content costs 73,631 73,533 158,688 162,199 Selling, general & administrative expenses 94,359 94,401 189,119 188,702 Depreciation and amortization 14,680 15,146 29,549 29,830 Corporate expenses 12,122 11,899 24,752 24,497 Stock-based compensation expense 1,336 1,492 2,408 2,618 Restructuring costs 1,988 10,716 4,118 11,007 Debt exchange costs 16,271 - 16,271 - Loss (gain) on sale of assets or stations 45 (272 ) 54 (7,281 ) Total operating expenses 214,432 206,915 424,959 411,572 Operating (loss) income (9,583 ) 3,221 (20,057 ) 4,256 Non-operating expense: Interest expense (17,626 ) (17,940 ) (34,986 ) (35,606 ) Interest income 146 712 492 1,081 Gain on early extinguishment of debt 170 8,389 170 9,006 Other (expense) income, net (27 ) (268 ) 14,806 (286 ) Total non-operating expense, net (17,337 ) (9,107 ) (19,518 ) (25,805 ) Loss before income taxes (26,920 ) (5,886 ) (39,575 ) (21,549 ) Income tax (expense) benefit (779 ) 4,818 (2,278 ) (986 ) Net loss $ (27,699 ) $ (1,068 ) $ (41,853 ) $ (22,535 )

The following tables reconcile net loss, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, to Adjusted EBITDA for the periods presented herein (dollars in thousands):

As Reported Three Months Ended

June 30, 2024 Three Months Ended

June 30, 2023 GAAP net loss $ (27,699 ) $ (1,068 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 779 (4,818 ) Non-operating expense, including net interest expense 17,507 17,496 Depreciation and amortization 14,680 15,146 Stock-based compensation expense 1,336 1,492 Loss (gain) on sale or disposal of assets or stations 45 (272 ) Gain on early extinguishment of debt (170 ) (8,389 ) Restructuring costs 1,988 10,716 Debt exchange costs 16,271 - Non-routine legal expenses 280 173 Franchise taxes 196 200 Adjusted EBITDA $ 25,213 $ 30,676





As Reported Six Months Ended

June 30, 2024 Six Months Ended

June 30, 2023 GAAP net loss $ (41,853 ) $ (22,535 ) Income tax expense 2,278 986 Non-operating expense, including net interest expense 19,688 34,811 Depreciation and amortization 29,549 29,830 Stock-based compensation expense 2,408 2,618 Loss (gain) on sale or disposal of assets or stations 54 (7,281 ) Gain on early extinguishment of debt (170 ) (9,006 ) Restructuring costs 4,118 11,007 Debt exchange costs 16,271 - Non-routine legal expenses 888 176 Franchise taxes 387 399 Adjusted EBITDA $ 33,618 $ 41,005

The following tables reconcile the as reported net revenue and as reported Adjusted EBITDA, both including and excluding the impact of political, for the periods presented herein (dollars in thousands):

Three Months Ended

June 30, 2024 Three Months Ended

June 30, 2023 As reported net revenue $ 204,849 $ 210,136 Political revenue (1,909 ) (502 ) As reported net revenue, excluding impact of political revenue $ 202,940 $ 209,634





Three Months Ended

June 30, 2024 Three Months Ended

June 30, 2023 As reported Adjusted EBITDA $ 25,213 $ 30,676 Political EBITDA (1,718 ) (451 ) As reported Adjusted EBITDA, excluding impact of political EBITDA $ 23,495 $ 30,225





Six Months Ended

June 30, 2024 Six Months Ended

June 30, 2023 As reported net revenue $ 404,902 $ 415,828 Political revenue (4,108 ) (907 ) As reported net revenue, excluding impact of political revenue $ 400,794 $ 414,921





Six Months Ended

June 30, 2024 Six Months Ended

June 30, 2023 As reported Adjusted EBITDA $ 33,618 $ 41,005 Political EBITDA (3,697 ) (816 ) As reported Adjusted EBITDA, excluding impact of political EBITDA $ 29,921 $ 40,189

The following table reconciles total debt principal, gross, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, to total debt at maturity and net debt less total unamortized discount (dollars in thousands):

As of June 30, 2024 2023 Total debt principal, gross $ 674,364 $ 680,947 Less: Total unamortized discount (32,242 ) - Total debt at maturity 642,122 680,947 Less: Cash and cash equivalents (53,492 ) (92,420 ) Net debt less total unamortized discount $ 588,630 $ 588,527