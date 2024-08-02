Launchpool Announces Incubation Of ONAI Network To Bring Commercial AI To Web3

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Launchpool Announces Incubation of ONAI to Bring Commercial AI in Web3

The Launchpool web3 community incubator is excited to announce the incubation of ONAI, a TON-based AI ecosystem designed for traders, projects, and communities.

- Roxana Nasoi, CEO LaunchpoolLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Launchpool 's web3 community incubator is thrilled to announce the incubation of ONAI , a TON-based LLM agnostic AI ecosystem for traders, projects, and communities. This partnership marks a significant step towards bringing commercial AI agents and automation to Web3.ONAI aims to simplify the extraction, processing, and implementation of on-chain data across various applications, with a focus on building the Large Data Crypto Engine (LDCE). This will contribute to creating powerful AI tools that ultimately enhance all web3 ecosystem stakeholders decision-making processes.Key Highlights of ONAI include over 3,000 TON wallets signed up and connected to the ONAI ecosystem MVP, with three apps (web, mobile, and telegram mini-app) already in the prototyping stage. Built by an experienced team with proven traction in developing commercial applications using advanced AI for companies such as DPD, Kazai Capital, and Amplifon.“We've been working in the background with the ONAI team with a mix of in-person full day workshops and remote meetings, and are eager to show the world what the guys have built in terms of commercial AI. As a TON-based project, we saw a natural fit for Telegram mini-apps as part of the ONAI commercial tool suite, and an opportunity to help users across the web3 ecosystem“make sense” of the mass on-chain queries”, says Roxana Nasoi, CEO Launchpool.The Launchpool team is excited to support ONAI in their mission to bring commercial AI to the web3 space. As a community incubator, Launchpool provides a platform for VC and community crowdfunding, support, resources, and guidance from experienced industry experts.Nick Carlile, CEO ONAI: "We've been using our AI tools with major corporations such as DPD and Kazai Capital. Our partnership with Launchpool will allow us to bring our in-house AI tools and optimise them for web3. We're talking here about a wide range of applications, including AI trading, sentiment analysis, project management, voice and more. What ONAI achieves is providing a toolkit that allows projects to autonomously manage their communities, coordinate airdrops via Telegram mini-apps, interrogate and make sense of vast amounts of web3 data for commercial applications, deploy AI agents to track, copy-trade and personalise trading strategies, and digest the sentiment of large web3 datasets. We're excited to bring this to the TON ecosystem first, with multi-chain plans for the future.”Together, ONAI and Launchpool are bringing in-app currency rewards and AI powered tools designed for users, entrepreneurs, and product owners for seamless Web3 x AI experiences. Stay tuned for more updates on ONAI's progress and the exciting developments to come from Launchpool.

