Amerikyp Marketing Launches Amerikyp Direct Mail Talking Postcards At The Annual National Postal Forum In Indianapolis

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Talk to Your Customers with Talking Postcard Mailers, They'll Listen !

Pop-Up Talking Postcard Mailers - Direct Mail Marketing that Speaks for Itself

ILLUMINATED LED Talking Postcard Mailers - Get Noticed Like Never Before!

AmeriKYP Direct Mail Launches Dynamic NEW! Talking Postcard Mailers Including Pop-Up and LED Illuminated Options at the National Postal Forum in Indianapolis

- Rich ButlerDELRAY BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- AmeriKYP Marketing Group, a pioneer, and leader in the design of multi-sensory audio and video in print media marketing products recently launched their newest division, AmeriKYP Direct Mail , at the annual United States National Postal Forum in Indianapolis. An all new innovative line-up of attention-grabbing audio embedded Talking PostcardTM Mailers, including Talking Pop-Up & LED Illuminated options was introduced to an enthusiastic direct mail marketing industry.“Our new range of Talking PostcardTM Mailers represent a dynamic and affordable new dimension in direct mail marketing”, said Rich Butler, AmerIKYP Founder.“Our multi-sensory print media solutions help direct mail marketers get noticed with embedded high quality pre-recorded audio messaging that plays automatically when the mail is opened. This attention grabbing feature will drive sales and allow brands to break through the clutter while generating high response rates and trackable ROI. It's effective, highly affordable direct mail marketing that speaks for itself!"“Direct Mail Marketing might seem like a thing of the past", said Butler, "but according to the United States Postal Service, there are direct mail statistics that will convince you otherwise. As we live in a digital age, people are tired of email marketing practices. Most emails end up unread or are marked as spam. The same can't be said for direct mail marketing, as statistics clearly show.”As AmeriKYP Direct Mail expands into broader markets with audio-in-print, their new direct mail marketing solutions will be offered through direct mail houses, commercial printers and advertising agencies, said Butler.“From telecommunications companies to hospitality, banking & finance, construction, real estate, entertainment and more, our audio infused direct mail products literally speak for themselves. There is nothing more impactful than businesses and brands speaking directly to their consumers through mail that talks !ABOUT AMERIKYP MARKETING GROUPAmeriKYP Marketing Group, through AmerIKYP Health , a sub-division, has been the leading developer & manufacturer of“Technology-in-Print Media & Direct Mail” Educational marketing solutions for healthcare & pharmaceutical companies since 2007. Their products uniquely engage patients and prescribers and facilitate educational marketing initiatives with multi-sensory audio & video with print.AmeriKYP was first to introduce the print-to-digital IKYP WEBKEY in 2008 for Astra Zeneca's ZOMIG brand. Since then, over 35 million IKYP webkeys have successfully been delivered to top health brands across the globe.AmeriKYP was the first manufacturer to offer high quality Video-in-Print products in 2007 and today remains the leading quality innovator for these dynamic educational multi-sensory products.In 2008, AmeriKYP successfully designed & produced over 2.5 million InfoBudsTM Personal Audio Booklet for MERCK'S Gardasil brand, and in 2020, introduced InfoBudsTM Personal Audio Booklet with revised expandable folded format educational content insert page. This unique patent pending audio-in-print product has been a significant HIPAA Compliant educational marketing tool for many healthcare brands.In 2024, AmeriKYP launched a new dynamic range of TALKING POSTCARDTM MAILERSUnder new ownership since 2013, AmeriKYP merged with DERMACARE PACKAGING & PRIVATE LABEL, LLC, a leading manufacturer & distributor of hand care products, nitrile gloves, diagnostic tests, as well as a women's reproductive OTC health brand.Today, AmeriKYP continues to focus on healthcare and pharma, by creating innovative“trackable” solutions that facilitate educational marketing initiatives, resulting in improved patient outcomes and brand awareness.AmeriKYP is a direct manufacturer & importer with a USA based digital studio and design lab. They employ an experienced and talented team with the skills necessary to make each facet of direct mail branding, marketing, and educational advertising campaigns relevant, engaging, effective, and uniquely creative."AmeriKYP works with Pharmaceutical Companies, Advanced Medical Device companies, and Advertising Agencies, as well as direct mail companies and commercial print distributors.For more information, visit :Rich Butler, ...561-818-9105Russ Rossi, ...201-543-7959

Rich Butler

AmerIKYP Marketing Group

+1 561-818-9105

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Talking Postcard Mailers - Talk to Your Customers, They'll Listen !