How To Change-Up Skin-Care Routines This Fall, Depending On Various Skin Types

Now that the air is turning cooler with thoughts of fall, another daily routine to add to the priority list is the right seasonally optimized skin care . One of the biggest changes between summer and fall is reduced humidity.



“Due to the drop in humidity, there is an increase in eczema and skin irritation in the fall and winter than any other time of year,” said Panos E. Vasiloudes MD, PhD, FAAD, FAAP, (FASMS), Chief Academic Officer, Academic Alliance in Dermatology.



What's more, this lack of humidity means that people who found they could skip moisturizer in the summer suddenly need to start using one now. For fall, the biggest adjustment is most likely the moisturizing routine, no matter the type of skin a person may have. Depending on the skin type, whether oily, dry, or in the middle, look for a lotion, cream or ointment that complements the type of complexion.



“Since fall is a new season, this may be a great time for a skin reset,' says Dr. Vasiloudes.“If you had too much sun exposure this summer or experienced bad breakouts from excessive sweating and other causes, you may want to consider additional protection and treatments like a peel to help reverse damage.”



Remember, skin is the mirror of your internal and global health. While you may not be eating as many fresh fruits and vegetables, pivot into seasonally fresh, unprocessed vegetables and fruits that contain natural antioxidants and are rich in trace elements.



