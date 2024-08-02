Alcoholic Drinks Market In Hong Kong, China, 2024 - Leading Players To Maintain Positions, But Local Breweries Will Gain Popularity

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Alcoholic Drinks in Hong Kong, China" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Alcoholic drinks in Hong Kong continued to record a positive performance in 2023 via both on-trade and off-trade channels, yet the expected pace of recovery lagged compared to the previous year's estimates, impacted by a sluggish local economy. Despite this challenge, sales continued to rise following the removal of restrictions and the number of events that Hong Kong hosted during the year, attracting inbound arrivals and local consumers alike.

The report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2019-2023), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2028 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product Coverage: Beer, Cider/Perry, RTDs, Spirits, Wine.

Key Topics Covered

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



Alcoholic drinks in 2023: The big picture

2023 key trends

Competitive landscape

Retailing developments

On-trade vs off-trade split What next for alcoholic drinks?

MARKET BACKGROUND



Legislation

Drink driving

Advertising

Smoking ban

Opening hours

On-trade establishments Number of On-trade Establishments by Type 2017-2023

TAXATION AND DUTY LEVIES

Taxation and Duty Levies on Alcoholic Drinks 2023

OPERATING ENVIRONMENT



Contraband/parallel trade

Duty free Cross-border/private imports

KEY NEW PRODUCT LAUNCHES

Outlook

MARKET INDICATORS

Retail Consumer Expenditure on Alcoholic Drinks 2018-2023

MARKET DATA

BEER IN HONG KONG, CHINA

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2023 DEVELOPMENTS



On-trade beer continues recovery as rising number of public events pushes up totals

Local consumers increasingly prefer craft beer due to familiarity of flavours Health and wellness awareness and initiatives drive non alcoholic beer's growth

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES



Positive outlook for beer as category continues to innovate and expand

Leading players to maintain positions, but local breweries will gain popularity Health and wellness marks consumer shift towards non alcoholic beer

CATEGORY BACKGROUND



Lager price band methodology

Lager by Price Band 2023 Number of Breweries 2018-2023

CATEGORY DATA

WINE IN HONG KONG, CHINA

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2023 DEVELOPMENTS



Wine sales continue to rise, supported by Hong Kong's economic recovery Further growth for sake as locals continue to enjoy Japanese products

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES



Subscription services as effective introduction for newer wine drinkers

Shift from traditionally popular wines predicted as local drinkers look to expand their knowledge Sustainability, health and wellness will contribute to overall growth of wine

CATEGORY DATA

SPIRITS IN HONG KONG, CHINA

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2023 DEVELOPMENTS



Improving sales of spirits as Hong Kong reopens to mainland tourists

Cocktails and returning tourists key factors influencing sales of spirits Great penetration of non alcoholic spirits driven by health and wellness trend

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES



Gradual economic recovery will bolster total volume sales

Sustainability will continue to be a major driver as consumer tastes further evolve Domestic spirits to see increasing demand from both local consumers and tourists

CATEGORY BACKGROUND



Vodka, gin, other blended Scotch whisky, dark rum and white rum price band methodology Benchmark Brands 2023

CATEGORY DATA

CIDER/PERRY IN HONG KONG, CHINA

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2023 DEVELOPMENTS



Modest growth for cider/perry despite slow economic recovery Shifting consumer preferences for lower alcohol levels a boon for cider/perry sales

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES



Cider/perry faces challenges as expanding selection of non/low alcohol gains further momentum in Hong Kong Craft cider a potential way to differentiate category from other alcoholic drinks

CATEGORY DATA

RTDS IN HONG KONG, CHINA

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2023 DEVELOPMENTS



Strong resumption of events in Hong Kong helps drive growth of RTDs

Local/nostalgic flavours remain popular, while appeal of Japanese brands continues Evolving consumer tastes push flavours towards more premium positioning

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES



Evolving consumer tastes to drive future growth of RTDs in Hong Kong Popularity of pre-mixed cocktails to support further demand

CATEGORY DATA

