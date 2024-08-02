Govt Extends Deadline For Comments On New Packaging Rule For Retail Goods

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Aug 2 (IANS) The Centre's Department of Consumer Affairs has extended the timeline for submission of comments on the proposed amendment in Rule 3 of the Metrology (Packaged Commodities) Rules, by a month, to August 30 from the earlier date of July 29.

The amendment aims to extend the ambit of the rules to include packaged containing a quantity of more than 25 kg or 25 litres that are sold in retail so that greater protection is ensured for consumers.

The amendment is aimed at bringing clarity among manufacturers/packers/ importers of packaged commodities of any quantity to make declarations, if packed for retail sale.

The Department has received various suggestions which are presently under examination. It has also received requests from various Federations, Associations and other stakeholders to extend the timeline for submission of comments, according to an official statement issued on Friday.

The Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) Rules make it mandatory to declare information like name and address of the manufacturer/packer/ importer, country of origin, common or generic name of the commodity, net quantity, month and year of manufacture, MRP, Unit Sale Price, best before/use by date in case the commodity becomes unfit for human consumption, consumer care details etc. on all pre-packaged commodities in the interest of consumers.

However, Rule 3 of these Rules, 2011 provides that these rules are not applicable for the packaged commodities containing a quantity of more than 25 kg or 25 litres except cement, fertiliser, and agricultural farm produce sold in bags above 50 kg, because it is presumed that the packaged commodities meant for retail sale are not more than 25 kg.

Keeping in view the growing ambit of the market including both offline and online platforms, the Department of Consumer Affairs is considering an amendment in the Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) Rules, 2011 to establish uniformity for packaged commodities. The revised provision will provide that these Rules shall apply to all packaged commodities sold in retail, except to the packaged commodities meant for industrial consumers or institutional consumers. This revised provision will help in establishing uniform standards for packaged commodities, promoting consistency and fairness across different brands and products and will help consumers in making informed choices based on complete information, the official statement added.