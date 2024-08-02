Refrigeration Monitoring - Global Market Forecast At $15.6 Billion By 2030 - Rising Demand For Frozen Foods And Rise In Availability Of Temperature-Sensitive Drugs & Vaccines Driving The Market
The global market for Refrigeration Monitoring was estimated at US$9.1 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$15.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.
The growth in the refrigeration monitoring market is driven by several factors, including technological advancements, increasing regulatory requirements, and the rising demand for energy-efficient solutions. The adoption of IoT and AI technologies is enhancing the capabilities and efficiency of refrigeration monitoring systems. Regulatory pressures related to food safety and pharmaceutical storage are prompting businesses to implement reliable monitoring solutions.
The focus on sustainability and energy conservation is driving the development of energy-efficient and eco-friendly monitoring technologies. Additionally, the growth of e-commerce and the need for effective cold chain logistics are contributing to market expansion. These factors collectively ensure robust growth in the refrigeration monitoring market.
Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Refrigeration Monitoring Hardware segment, which is expected to reach US$8.8 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 8%. The Refrigeration Monitoring Software segment is also set to grow at 9% CAGR over the analysis period. Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $2.5 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 10.1% CAGR to reach $1.8 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.
Detailed Market Analysis: Access a thorough analysis of the Global Refrigeration Monitoring Market, covering all major geographic regions and market segments. Competitive Insights: Get an overview of the competitive landscape, including the market presence of major players across different geographies. Future Trends and Drivers: Understand the key trends and drivers shaping the future of the Global Refrigeration Monitoring Market. Actionable Insights: Benefit from actionable insights that can help you identify new revenue opportunities and make strategic business decisions.
How is the Global Refrigeration Monitoring Market expected to evolve by 2030? What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market? Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period? How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030? Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?
Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030. In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa. Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Berlinger & Co. AG, Cargo Data Corporation, Daikin Industries, Ltd., and more. Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
An Introduction to Refrigeration Monitoring Global Economic Update World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020 Through 2024 Global Market Outlook Hardware Segment Leads Global Market Food Industry & Pharma Sector to Continue Driving Gains Developing Regions to Spearhead Future Growth Competition Refrigeration Monitoring - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E) Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E) A Glance at Select Refrigeration Monitoring Systems Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Rise in Global Trade & Retail Drives Demand for Transportation Refrigeration Equipment Continuous Development of World's Highways to Expand Market Opportunities for Road Freight Transportation Growth in Ocean Refrigerated Ocean Freight Creates Parallel Opportunity for Refrigeration Systems Development of Cold Chain Warehousing, Distribution & Logistics: Cornerstone for Growth in the Refrigeration Monitoring Market Cold Chain Monitoring: Highly Beneficial for Transportation of Perishable Goods Construction of Sustainable Cold Chain Facilities Minimizes Food Wastage and Improve Product Quality Growing Significance of Farm-to-Fork Trend Elevates Role of Cold Chain Logistics Post-Harvest & Supply Chain Losses Create Strong Business Case Innovative Technologies Fuel Growth for Cold Chain Monitoring Market FSMA Regulations Requires Further Refinements in Cold Chain Monitoring Cold Chain Monitoring Market Poised for High Growth Rapid Growth in Food Retailing Spurs Need for Refrigeration Monitoring Global Food and Grocery Retail Market Size in US$ Billion for the Years 2022, 2024, 2026 and 2028 Refrigeration Monitoring Systems Critical to Grocery Warehouses Food Safety, Also a Major Factor Driving Demand Growth Strong Demand for Frozen Foods Further Drives the Value & Importance of Refrigeration Monitoring Growing Demand for Frozen Foods Bodes Well for Refrigeration Monitoring Solutions: Global Opportunity for Frozen Foods by Type (In US$ Billion) for Years 2020, 2022, 2024, 2026 Expanding Online Grocery Market Spurs Need for Refrigeration Monitoring Grocery e-Commerce Emerges Into a Powerful Driver of Growth for Refrigeration Monitoring Market: Global Online Grocery Market (In US$ Billion) for Years 2023, 2025, 2027 and 2029 Rise in Availability of Temperature-Sensitive Drugs & Vaccines Fuels Market Growth Global Biopharmaceutical Sales (In US$ Billion) for Years 2023, 2025, 2027 and 2029 Growing Investments in Biopharma Cold Chain Infrastructure Translates into Opportunities for Refrigeration Monitoring Solutions: Global Spending on Cold Chain Technologies in the Biopharmaceuticals Industry (In US$ Billion) for Years 2023, 2025, 2027, 2029 and 2031 Vaccines Make Cold Chain Highly Relevant in Pharmaceutical Logistics A Review of Monitoring Solutions for Temperature-Sensitive Medical Products A Deep Dive into the Market for Refrigerator Temperature Monitoring Systems for Medical Facilities and Labs Types of Refrigerator Temperature Monitoring Devices Cold Chain Failures Cast the Spotlight on Remote Monitoring to Fix Breaks Remote Monitoring Solutions to the Rescue Remote Refrigeration Monitoring Solutions for the Foodservice Industry Rise in Floriculture Bodes Well for the Market As Flowers Become a Lucrative Trade Commodity, New Opportunities Open for Refrigeration Monitoring in the Floral Cold Chain: Global Market for Cut Flowers (In US$ Billion) for Years 2023, 2025, 2027 and 2029 IoT Technology Makes Perfect Sense for Refrigeration Systems Use of IoT in Refrigeration Monitoring Continues to Gain Momentum AI Emerges to Revolutionize Refrigerated Storage and Transportation Space Why AI is Prudent Choice for Cold Chain Temperature Monitoring AI is All Set to Unlock New Narrative for Commercial Refrigeration Blockchain Technology for Real-Time Monitoring of Refrigeration Systems Blockchain for Effective Transport of Temperature-Sensitive Pharmaceuticals Technological Innovations Boost Refrigeration Monitoring Market Retrofit Market to Drive Opportunities Amid Phase-out of Fluorinated Refrigerants Challenges Confronting Refrigeration Monitoring Market
