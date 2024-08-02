(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Aircraft Survivability Equipment Global Report 2024 –Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Aircraft Survivability Equipment Global Market 2024 To Reach $5.57 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 6.1%

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The aircraft survivability equipment market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $4.12 billion in 2023 to $4.4 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to military modernization programs, enhanced survivability measures, increased focus on electronic warfare, cold war era innovations, integration of defensive systems.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The aircraft survivability equipment market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $5.57 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to demand for retrofit and upgrades, focus on cyber resilience, integration of AI and machine learning, intelligent countermeasure systems, development of directed energy weapons.

Growth Driver Of The Aircraft Survivability Equipment Market

The increase in advancement in the defense sector is expected to boost the growth of aircraft survival aircraft survivability equipment going forward. Advancement in the defense sector refers to the development, adoption, and integration of new technologies, strategies, and capabilities within a country's defense and military infrastructure. Increased defense budgets allowed more significant investments in research, development, testing, and deployment of advanced aircraft survival equipment solutions.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the aircraft survivability equipment market include United Technologies Corporation, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Boeing Rotorcraft Systems, Raytheon Company, Airbus SE.

Major companies operating in the aircraft survivability equipment market are developing innovative products such as seat liferaft to meet larger customer bases, increase sales, and increase revenue. A seat liferaft is a type of liferaft designed for single-person occupancy that inflates automatically when released from the aircraft.

Segments:

1) By Component: Hardware, Software, Services

2) By Technology: Active, Passive

3) By Fit: Line, Forward

4) By Application: Combat Aircraft, Combat Helicopter, Special Mission Aircraft, Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV)

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the aircraft survivability equipment market in 2023. The regions covered in the aircraft survivability equipment market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Aircraft Survivability Equipment Market Definition

Aircraft survivability equipment refers to a collection of linked electronic devices and systems, and countermeasures designed to protect aircraft and crews by detecting and defeating threats to the aircraft, such as laser-guided RF missiles, and unguided bombs. It reduces the vulnerability of aircraft, allowing aircrews to accomplish their missions safely and effectively.

Aircraft Survivability Equipment Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Aircraft Survivability Equipment Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on aircraft survivability equipment market size , aircraft survivability equipment market drivers and trends, aircraft survivability equipment market major players, aircraft survivability equipment competitors' revenues, aircraft survivability equipment market positioning, and aircraft survivability equipment market growth across geographies. The aircraft survivability equipment market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

