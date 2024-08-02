Osimertinib Drugs Market Segments, Drivers, Restraints, And Trends For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Osimertinib Drugs Global Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Osimertinib Drugs Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The osimertinib drugs market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $5.66 billion in 2023 to $6.66 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.8%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to r&d investment and innovation, targeted therapy introduction, clinical trial success, resistance to previous treatments, improved safety profile.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The osimertinib drugs market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $12.09 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.1%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to patient-centric care enhancement, continued clinical trials and research, precision medicine integration, pricing and access initiatives, global market expansion.

Growth Driver Of The Osimertinib Drugs Market

The increasing incidence of lung cancer is expected to propel the growth of the osimertinib drug market going forward. Lung cancer refers to a type of cancer that originates in the lung tissues, predominantly in the cells lining the airways. Osimertinib is used as a therapeutic option for lung cancer, and it helps to block the activity of specific proteins that are involved in the growth and spread of cancer cells.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the osimertinib drugs market include Syndax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Pfizer Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, AstraZeneca PLC, Amgen Inc., Sandoz International GmbH.

Major companies operating in the osimertinib market are focused on developing innovative drugs and getting them approved to sustain their position in the market. Drug approvals osimertinib are increasing due to the need for more effective and safer treatments, such as Tagrisso, which provides a new therapeutic option. Tagrisso (osimertinib) is a targeted therapy medication for non-small-cell lung cancer.

Segments:

1) By Type: 40 mg, 80 mg

2) By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacy, Drug Store And Retail Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy

3) By Application: Locally Advanced Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC), Metastatic Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC), Other Applications

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the osimertinib drugs market in 2023. The regions covered in the osimertinib drugs market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Osimertinib Drugs Market Definition

Osimertinib is a medication used to treat non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) in patients with particular abnormal epidermal growth factor (EGFR) genes. It is a kinase inhibitor and works by blocking the action of the abnormal protein that signals cancer cells to multiply.

Osimertinib Drugs Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Osimertinib Drugs Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on osimertinib drugs market size , osimertinib drugs market drivers and trends, osimertinib drugs market major players, osimertinib drugs competitors' revenues, osimertinib drugs market positioning, and osimertinib drugs market growth across geographies. The osimertinib drugs market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

