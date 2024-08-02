Peptic Ulcer Market Analysis With Opportunity Segments For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Peptic Ulcer Global Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The peptic ulcer market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $3.94 billion in 2023 to $4.1 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.0%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increased prevalence of helicobacter pylori infection, rising use of nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), changing lifestyles and dietary habits, awareness campaigns and educational initiatives, focus on stress management.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The peptic ulcer market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $4.69 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.5%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to emerging therapies and treatment modalities, increasing geriatric population, integration of precision medicine, preventive measures and health promotion, continued research and clinical trials.

Growth Driver Of The Peptic Ulcer Market

The growing prevalence of obesity is expected to propel the growth of the peptic ulcer market going forward. Obesity is a medical condition characterized by an excessive accumulation of body fat, typically resulting in an individual having a body mass index (BMI) of 30 or higher. Obesity can result from genetic, environmental, and lifestyle factors, such as a poor diet and a lack of physical activity. Obesity leads to the overproduction of stomach acid, weakens the stomach's protective mucosal lining, and contributes to developing peptic ulcers. Moreover, excess weight seems to promote inflammation in the gut, which can lead to the development of peptic ulcers.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the peptic ulcer market include Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co. Inc., AbbVie Inc., Bayer AG, Novartis AG, Sanofi S.A, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, AstraZeneca PLC.

Companies operating in the peptic ulcer market are developing innovative products and solutions and getting them approved by federal agencies to gain a competitive edge. Drug development is crucial in managing and treating peptic ulcers. It aids in symptom management, healing, preventing complications, and treating the underlying problem.

Segments:

1) By Disease Indication: Gastritis, Gastric Ulcer, Duodenal Ulcer, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)

2) By Drug Type: Proton Pump Inhibitors (PPI), H2 Antagonists, Antibiotics, Other Drugs

3) By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Private Clinics, Drug Store, Retail Pharmacies, E-commerce

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the peptic ulcer market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the peptic ulcer market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Peptic Ulcer Market Definition

A peptic ulcer is an open sore or raw area in the stomach lining or intestine. It is primarily caused by the erosion of the stomach's protective lining or the upper part of the small intestine (duodenum). The common peptic ulcer symptoms include upper abdominal pain or discomfort and acid reflux symptoms like heartburn, sometimes accompanied by nausea.

Peptic Ulcer Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Peptic Ulcer Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on peptic ulcer market size, peptic ulcer market drivers and trends , peptic ulcer market major players, peptic ulcer competitors' revenues, peptic ulcer market positioning, and peptic ulcer market growth across geographies. The peptic ulcer market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

