Five Killed, Two Injured In Road Accident In Afghanistan
(MENAFN- IANS) Bamiyan, Aug 2 (IANS) At least five commuters lost their lives and two others were injured in a road accident in Afghanistan's Bamiyan province on Friday, the provincial Police office said in a statement.
The accident took place in the province's Shibar district after a passenger car rammed into a truck, Xinhua news agency reported.
The deceased included two women, the statement added.
The injured are now under treatment in the provincial hospital of Bamiyan, but the condition of an injured person was reported as critical, the statement said.
Road accidents are a leading cause of death in the war-ravaged central Asian country due to poor road conditions, reckless driving, overloading and overspeeding.
