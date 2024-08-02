Supply Chain Finance Platform Saralscf Disburses Over ₹270 Cr In Q1FY25

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) August 2nd, 2024: finance SaralSCF has announced its results for the first quarter of the financial year 2025 (Q1FY25), showcasing robust growth across key performance metrics. The Company disbursed over ₹270 Crore across 30K invoices during this period. This represents a significant quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) disbursement increase of nearly 30% compared to Q4FY24. SaralSCF's assets under management (AUM) grew at 30% year-on-year (YoY).



Key highlights:



Disbursements: Over ₹270Cr, up nearly 30% from Q4FY24

Invoices processed: 30K

AUM: 30%+ YoY growth

New borrowers: 437



SaralSCF reported notable improvements in its portfolio performance and risk distribution, attributing the progress to the addition of highly rated and publicly listed anchor partners to its portfolio. In Q1FY25, the Company significantly expanded its client base and market reach and onboarded new anchor partners from diverse sectors, including FMCG, Automobile (with a focus on Electric Vehicles), and Defense. Additionally, it brought 437 new borrowers into its ecosystem. The Company's geographical footprint grew considerably, now covering approximately 500 cities across the country.



SaralSCF, a BlackSoil Group venture, is a B2B supply chain financing platform for SMEs, financial institutions, and micro-entrepreneurs. It offers three main products: Saral Pay Later, Saral Vendor Finance, and Saral Supply Chain Credit. The platform provides tech-enabled solutions for payable and receivable management, serving the entire supply chain from manufacturers to retailers. SaralSCF, currently offering in-house services to BlackSoil Capital, plans to onboard other financial institutions and provide working capital across various industries and a diverse set of borrowers.



Gaurav Bagrodia, President of SaralSCF, stated, "The Q1FY25 results demonstrate our commitment to empowering SMEs and micro-entrepreneurs across India. As we expand our network and reach, we remain dedicated to bridging the financing gap and fostering inclusive growth enabled with tech based customised solutions. This is just the beginning of our efforts to transform supply chain finance in India".



SaralSCF aims to continue its growth trajectory and position itself as a significant partner for financial institutions, SMEs, and micro-entrepreneurs in India's supply chain finance segment.



About SaralSCF: Founded in 2021, SaralSCF (Saraloan Technologies Pvt. Ltd.) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Blacksoil Capital. It is a B2B platform servicing SMEs, FIs, and micro-entrepreneurs with tailored technology solutions to address supply chain financing requirements. It has onboarded 125 anchor partners and disbursed around ₹2,350 Crore to date.

User :- Adlina Gomes

Email :...

Mobile:- +91 8076469880