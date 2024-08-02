Landmine Explodes In Liberated Village Of Gazakh

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Fatima Latifova Read more

A mine explosion occurred in the village of Qızılhacılı in the Qazax district, Azernews reports, citing the joint statement released by Prosecutor General's Office, the State Border Service, and the Mine Action Agency (ANAMA).

It was reported that on August 2, in the village of Qızılhacılı in the Qazax district, which was returned to our country based on the agreement reached on April 19, 2024, regarding the delimitation of the Azerbaijan-Armenia border, mines planted by Armenia exploded.

"As a result of the incident, non-commissioned officer Khayal Aydinaglu Ahmadli of the State Border Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan and employee Afiq Mushvig Mehdizade of the Mine Action Agency were injured in the leg area by an anti-personnel mine explosion while performing their duties during mine clearance operations.

Employees of the Agency, Elchin Ilham Alakbarov and Yaver Geray Mirzayev, sustained shrapnel wounds.

The injured were immediately taken to the hospital after receiving first aid. Their lives are not in danger," the statement said.

It was noted that currently, employees of the Shamkir military and Qazax district prosecutor's offices are inspecting the scene with the participation of a forensic expert, and other necessary procedural actions are being carried out. An investigation is being conducted by the prosecutor's office regarding the incident.