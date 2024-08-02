Landmine Explodes In Liberated Village Of Gazakh
MENAFN
Fatima Latifova
A mine explosion occurred in the village of Qızılhacılı in the
Qazax district, Azernews reports, citing the joint
statement released by Prosecutor General's Office, the State Border
Service, and the Mine Action Agency (ANAMA).
It was reported that on August 2, in the village of Qızılhacılı
in the Qazax district, which was returned to our country based on
the agreement reached on April 19, 2024, regarding the delimitation
of the Azerbaijan-Armenia border, mines planted by Armenia
exploded.
"As a result of the incident, non-commissioned officer Khayal
Aydinaglu Ahmadli of the State Border Service of the Republic of
Azerbaijan and employee Afiq Mushvig Mehdizade of the Mine Action
Agency were injured in the leg area by an anti-personnel mine
explosion while performing their duties during mine clearance
operations.
Employees of the Agency, Elchin Ilham Alakbarov and Yaver Geray
Mirzayev, sustained shrapnel wounds.
The injured were immediately taken to the hospital after
receiving first aid. Their lives are not in danger," the statement
said.
It was noted that currently, employees of the Shamkir military
and Qazax district prosecutor's offices are inspecting the scene
with the participation of a forensic expert, and other necessary
procedural actions are being carried out. An investigation is being
conducted by the prosecutor's office regarding the incident.
