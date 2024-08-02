KING's HAWAIIAN SCORES A MAJOR GOAL WITH THE KICKOFF OF A NEW PARTNERSHIP WITH ALEX MORGAN CELEBRATING THE MVPS OF GAME DAY

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) King's Hawaiian's New Campaign, "Be the Game Day Hero," Showcases Those Who Help the Future of Soccer

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- King's Hawaiian ® announced today a partnership with professional soccer's Alex Morgan for the brand's new "Be the Game Day Hero" campaign. The campaign celebrates the real MVPs of game day: parents and caretakers who lovingly juggle it all, from shuttling their kids to youth soccer practice to packing the pre-game snacks that fuel them – and so much more.



Alex Morgan kicks off partnership with King's Hawaiian to celebrate the MVPs of game day.

As part of the campaign, King's Hawaiian is hosting a sweepstakes, promoted via in-store signage, that offers opportunities to score gift cards and a virtual meet-and-greet between a winning youth soccer team and

Alex

Morgan

herself. The gift cards will be awarded so that parents and coaches can stock their child or team up with the essentials.

"My daughter and I are huge fans of King's Hawaiian, so I'm thrilled to partner with the brand on a campaign celebrating the real game day heroes," said

Alex

Morgan. "I know firsthand what a difference the sacrifices and support of parents and volunteer coaches can make, and this campaign is all about thanking these dedicated individuals who help fuel the future of soccer."

In addition to the partnership with

Alex

Morgan, the "Be the Game Day Hero" campaign features a collaboration with American Youth Soccer Organization (AYSO), which will include King's Hawaiian advertising at the organization's events and in AYSO email blasts.



King's Hawaiian is also working with soccer marketing, media and experiences agency For Soccer and sponsoring their owned-and-operated properties Alianza de Futbol and Black Star, the largest soccer programs in the United States that provide opportunities for Hispanic and Black players of all ages and backgrounds.

"Alex Morgan is the perfect partner to help us honor the true MVPs of game day with our new 'Be the Game Day Hero' campaign," said Holger Kraetschmer, Chief Marketing Officer at King's Hawaiian. "Youth soccer is an amazing way that kids and their families make lasting memories, and King's Hawaiian has the power to take moments of togetherness like this to the next level. We're glad to recognize these hardworking parents and guardians, and we're thankful that so many rely on King's Hawaiian to help fuel and celebrate with their young athletes."

For more information about King's Hawaiian's "Be The Game Day Hero" program, and to discover how your team can win a virtual pep talk with Alex Morgan and soccer gift cards, please visit

