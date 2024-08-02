Ginkgo Bioworks To Hold Special Meeting Of Shareholders

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Special meeting to take place virtually on August 14, 2024 at 4:00 pm ET

BOSTON, Aug. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, (NYSE: DNA , "Ginkgo"), which is building the leading for cell and biosecurity, will be holding a special meeting of virtually on August 14, 2024 at 4:00 pm ET to vote to permit, at the discretion of the Board of Directors, a reverse stock split of the issued and outstanding shares of Class A common stock and Class B common stock in a range of not less than one-for-twenty (1:20) and not more than one-for-forty (1:40), with the final ratio to be determined by the Board of Directors. Shareholders will also vote to approve Ginkgo's Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation, which has been updated to permit officer exculpation and remove provisions related to our merger with Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. and our domestication process, which are no longer relevant to our business.

Additional information regarding the special meeting, including how to vote, are available via proxy materials filed by Ginkgo with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), and can be found here .

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks is the leading horizontal platform for cell programming, providing flexible, end-to-end services that solve challenges for organizations across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to pharmaceuticals to industrial and specialty chemicals. Ginkgo Biosecurity is building and deploying the next-generation infrastructure and technologies that global leaders need to predict, detect, and respond to a wide variety of biological threats.

For more information, visit ginkgobioworks and ginkgobiosecurity , read our blog , or follow us on social media channels such as X (@Ginkgo and @Ginkgo_Biosec ), Instagram (@GinkgoBioworks ), Threads (@GinkgoBioworks ) or LinkedIn .

