Survey Of Over 1,500 US Patients Reveals Alarming Consequences Of Healthcare Support Friction

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Hyro's "Voice of the Patient" report found that 32% of patients reported setbacks due to cumbersome support channels, and 66% expect providers to utilize Gen AI this year to solve this problem.

NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A comprehensive new survey that includes responses from more than 1,500 US patients conducted by Hyro, a leading healthcare AI-powered communications company, reveals that patients throughout the US health system are not only frustrated by poor provider support but are also experiencing tangible health setbacks as a result of these friction points.

Hyro's

"Voice of the Patient" survey and accompanying report highlight significant gaps between patient needs and the current support available through healthcare delivery channels. These care challenges are particularly glaring during appointment settings and when patients attempt to refill prescriptions.

While the survey's findings provide a plethora of information that may impact patient engagement and patient well-being, the following points suggest providers have some important ground to cover in their service delivery outside of the exam room.



Key findings include:



21% of patients delay or forgo refilling prescriptions due to lengthy hold times and cumbersome provider-created processes

32% of patients report experiencing health complications due to postponing prescription refills

81% of patients believe there should be more self-service options for scheduling appointments with their medical provider

84% would prefer to speak with an AI assistant rather than wait on hold for a live human agent 66% of patients expect their healthcare provider to employ generative AI technologies to enable better online and phone support – this year

"Our Voice of the Patient report clearly shows that patients are ready for more advanced, AI-powered healthcare experiences to reduce their pain points and improve their experience with their providers," said Israel Krush, CEO and Co-Founder at Hyro.

Krush, CEO and Co-Founder at Hyro. "They're demanding the same level of convenience in healthcare that they experience in other industries, and providers who fail to meet these expectations risk patient disengagement and potentially exacerbating negative health outcomes of their patients."

The survey also revealed that while patients are willing to embrace AI to improve the level of support they receive in their care journey, concerns remain about data privacy and security when using such solutions. For example, 33% of respondents cited concerns about surrendering the privacy and security of their personal health information when engaging AI technology in their healthcare.

"The key takeaway for healthcare providers is clear," added Krush.

Krush. "Patients want more control over their healthcare journey through self-service options and AI support, but they also don't want to surrender their privacy and security when engaging these technologies. Providers must implement these technologies responsibly, with a focus on compliance, control, and explainability."

The full "Voice of the Patient" report, including detailed findings and additional analysis, is available here.

is available here .

Hyro is the leading Responsible AI-Powered Communications Platform for healthcare, enabling health systems to safely automate workflows and conversations across their most valuable platforms, services, and channels. Hyro's clients include Intermountain Health, Baptist Health, and Hackensack Meridian Health.

Hackensack Meridian Health. To learn more, visit hyro

