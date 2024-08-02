Power-Over-Ethernet (Poe) Chipsets Strategic Research Report 2024: Rising Investment In Smart City Projects Expands Market Scope - Forecast To 2030

This is further amplified by the rising demand for smart home and office automation, where devices such as IP cameras, smart lights, and access control systems are increasingly common. PoE chipsets support these applications by enhancing energy efficiency, reducing waste, and streamlining power management in cable systems. Expansion of telecommunication infrastructure and advancements in wireless technology, like Wi-Fi 6 and 5G, necessitate robust, remotely powered devices that PoE chipsets can support.

Additionally, regulatory developments and standards evolution ensure safety and compatibility across devices, encouraging wider adoption. As network security becomes a growing concern, the deployment of networked security devices also propels the demand for reliable PoE solutions, highlighting its critical role in enhancing system reliability and security in real-time operations.

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Powered Devices (PD) Chipset segment, which is expected to reach US$1.5 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 2.2%. The Power Sourcing Equipment (PSE) Chipset segment is also set to grow at 1.4% CAGR over the analysis period. Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $608.9 Million in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 0.4% CAGR to reach $368.5 Million by 2030.

Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

Key markets include the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Major players include Analog Devices, Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Microsemi Corporation (Microchip Technology Inc.).

