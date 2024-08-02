Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Closing Of Private Placement

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Algernon Pharmaceuticals (CSE: AGN) (FRANKFURT: AGW0) (OTCQB: AGNPF) (the“ Company ” or“ Algernon ”) a Canadian clinical stage development company announces the close of its non-brokered private placement, previously announced on July 11, 2024 and updated on July 31, 2024, for gross proceeds of $408,000 (the“ Offering ”) of units (the“ Units ”) at an issue price of $0.12 per Unit.



Certain insiders of the Company participated in the Offering in the amount of $77,760. The participation by insiders in the Offering constitutes a "related party transaction" as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (" MI 61-101 "). The Company is relying on the exemptions from the valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 contained in sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101, as neither the fair market value of the Common Shares purchased by insiders, nor the consideration for the Units paid by such insiders, exceeded 25% of the Company's market capitalization. The Company did not file a material change report in respect of the related party transaction at least 21 days before the closing of the Offering, which the Company deems reasonable in the circumstances as the details of the participation by insiders of the Company were not settled until shortly prior to closing the Offering and the Company wished to complete the Offering in an expeditious manner.

The Company paid cash finder's fees totaling $5,376 and issued 44,800 finders warrants to eligible finders for investors introduced to the Company by the eligible finder.

The Company will use the proceeds of the private placement for working capital purposes.

About Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Algernon Pharmaceuticals is a Canadian clinical stage drug development company investigating multiple drugs for unmet global medical needs. Algernon Pharmaceuticals is the parent company of a private subsidiary called Algernon NeuroScience, that is advancing a psychedelic program investigating a proprietary form of DMT for stroke and traumatic brain injury and has an active research program for chronic kidney disease.

Algernon recently announced that it closed on its agreement with Seyltx Inc., a privately owned U.S. based drug development company, for the acquisition of Algernon's Ifenprodil research program for the purchase price of USD $2M cash and a 20% common share equity position in Seyltx. For more information visit

