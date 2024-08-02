Artificial Intelligence In Supply Chain Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The artificial intelligence in supply chain market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $3.39 billion in 2023 to $5 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 47.6%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to globalization, increasing complexity in supply chain networks, rising customer expectations, growth of e-commerce, demand for real-time information.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The artificial intelligence in supply chain market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $21.35 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 43.7%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to demand for predictive analytics in supply chain management, increasing focus on sustainability, growth of autonomous vehicles in logistics, rise in demand for real-time inventory visibility.

Growth Driver Of The Artificial Intelligence In Supply Chain Market

The surge in the rate of penetration of internet users is expected to propel the growth of artificial intelligence in the supply chain market going forward. Internet users have accessed the web in the past three months. With more people using the internet, information is collected and made accessible to all supply chain members online, allowing businesses to check inventory status, warehouse activity, and product movement much more quickly and easily. It enables the prediction of future consumer demand patterns while reducing the costs of overstocking unwanted inventory with the help of artificial intelligence (AI).

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the artificial intelligence in supply chain market include Amazon Inc., Google LLC, Samsung Electronics Co Ltd., Microsoft Corporation, DHL Group, FedEx Corporation, General Electric Company,.

Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in artificial intelligence in the supply chain market. Major companies operating in the artificial intelligence supply chain market are adopting advanced technologies to sustain their position in the market.

Segments:

1) By Offering: Hardware, Software, Services

2) By Technology: Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing, Context-Aware Computing, Computer Vision

3) By Application: Fleet Management, Supply Chain Planning, Warehouse Management, Virtual Assistant, Risk Management, Freight Brokerage, Other Applications

4) By End-User: Automotive, Aerospace, Manufacturing, Retail, Healthcare, Consumer-Packaged Goods, Food And Beverages

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the artificial intelligence in supply chain market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the artificial intelligence in supply chain market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Artificial Intelligence In Supply Chain Market Definition

Artificial intelligence in the supply chain refers to the simulation of human intelligence mechanisms to organize and analyze vast amounts of supply chain information, identify trends, and forecast future issues. It is used for inventory optimization and shortage management.

Artificial Intelligence In Supply Chain Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Artificial Intelligence In Supply Chain Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on artificial intelligence in supply chain market size, artificial intelligence in supply chain market drivers and trends, artificial intelligence in supply chain market major players, artificial intelligence in supply chain competitors' revenues, artificial intelligence in supply chain market positioning, and artificial intelligence in supply chain market growth across geographies. The artificial intelligence in supply chain market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

