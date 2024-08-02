Desmoid Tumors Global Market 2024 To Reach $3.84 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 6.7%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The desmoid tumors market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $2.76 billion in 2023 to $2.97 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to advancements in medical imaging, genetic research and understanding, surgical innovations, awareness and education, patient advocacy.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The desmoid tumors market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $3.84 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to targeted therapies, personalized medicine, expanded international collaborations, regulatory approvals for novel therapies, patient-centric approaches.

Growth Driver Of The Desmoid Tumors Market

The rising cases of cancer are expected to propel the growth of the desmoid tumor market going forward. Cancer refers to a collection of disorders that are defined by the body's aberrant cells growing and spreading out of control. These cells can infiltrate nearby tissues and organs and cause harm. The rising cancer cases worldwide have fueled the demand for effective and advanced chemotherapeutic agents, positively influencing the desmoid tumor market.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the desmoid tumors market include Pfizer Inc., F.Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., AbbVie Inc., Bayer AG, Novartis AG, Abbott Laboratories, Amgen Inc., Stryker Corporation.

Major companies operating in the desmoid tumors market are developing innovative drugs such as nirogacestat for the treatment of desmoid tumors to meet the needs of their existing consumers better. Nirogacestat is an oral, small-molecule gamma-secretase inhibitor.

Segments:

1) By Treatment: Surgery, Radiation Therapy, Anti-Inflammatory Medication, Hormone Therapy, Chemotherapy, Novel Molecular-Targeted Therapy, Other Treatments

2) By Diagnosis: Biopsy, Electron Microscopic Examination, Immunohistochemical Analysis, Other Diagnosis

3) By End-User: Hospitals And Clinics, Specialty Centers, Other End-Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the desmoid tumors market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the desmoid tumors market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Desmoid Tumors Market Definition

Desmoid tumors refer to rare non-cancerous (benign) tumors that arise from connective tissue cells, usually in the fascia, which is the tissue that surrounds muscles, nerves, and blood vessels. These tumors are locally aggressive, which means they can grow and invade nearby structures but do not spread to distant parts of the body like traditional cancer.

Desmoid Tumors Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Desmoid Tumors Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on desmoid tumors market size, desmoid tumors market drivers and trends, desmoid tumors market major players, desmoid tumors competitors' revenues, desmoid tumors market positioning, and desmoid tumors market growth across geographies. The desmoid tumors market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

