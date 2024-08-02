Digital Forensics Market Segments, Drivers, Restraints, And Trends For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The digital forensics market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $11.77 billion in 2023 to $13.49 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.6%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to an increase in cybercrime, a rise in digital data volume, expansion of e-commerce, growing use of digital devices, and regulatory compliance requirements.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The digital forensics market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $23.28 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.6%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing demand for cybersecurity solutions, rise in digitalization initiatives, expansion of cloud computing, globalization of businesses, and higher adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Growth Driver Of The Digital Forensics Market

The intensifying cyber-security threats are expected to propel the growth of the data forensics market going forward. Cybersecurity threats refer to potential risks and attacks on digital systems, networks, and data by malicious actors seeking to exploit vulnerabilities and compromise information confidentiality, integrity, and availability. Data forensic techniques are used in cyber security to investigate and analyze cyber risks, pinpoint their source, and provide vital proof for incident response and mitigation.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the digital forensics market include International Business Machines Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., OpenText Corporation, Kroll Associates Limited, KLDiscovery Inc.

Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the digital forensics market. Major companies operating in the digital forensics market are adopting innovative technologies to sustain their position in the market.

Segments:

1) By Type: Computer Forensics, Network Forensics, Mobile Device Forensics, Cloud Forensics

2) By Component: Hardware, Software, Services

3) By Tool: Data Acquisition And Preservation, Data Recovery, Forensic Data Analysis, Forensic Decryption, Review And Reporting, Other Tools

4) By Vertical: Government And Defense, Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance, Telecom And Information Technology, Retail, Healthcare, Other Verticals

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the digital forensics market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the digital forensics market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Digital Forensics Market Definition

Digital forensics refers to a branch of forensic science that deals with the recovery, investigation, examination, and analysis of material found in digital devices, often concerning mobile devices and computer crime. It is used in criminal law and private study and is often part of a more comprehensive investigation spanning several disciplines.

Digital Forensics Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Digital Forensics Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on digital forensics market size, digital forensics market drivers and trends, digital forensics market major players, digital forensics competitors' revenues, digital forensics market positioning, and digital forensics market growth across geographies. The digital forensics market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

