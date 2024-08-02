Geographic Information System Global Market 2024 To Reach $23.77 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 12.9%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The geographic information system market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $12.94 billion in 2023 to $14.61 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.9%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to government initiatives, increasing spatial data availability, rising demand for location-based services, expansion of infrastructure projects, and growing awareness of spatial analysis.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The geographic information system market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $23.77 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.9%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to rising demand for 3d mapping and modeling, expansion of smart city projects, increasing focus on environmental sustainability, and adoption of cloud-based GIS solutions.

Growth Driver Of The Geographic Information System Market

Increasing defense-related satellites are expected to propel the growth of the geographic information system market. Defense-related satellites are artificial satellites designed to support defense and security efforts by providing critical information and capabilities to military forces. Geographic information systems use defense-related satellites to gather spatial data for decision-making, filter it, analyze it, and present it.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the geographic information system market include Google LLC, Hitachi Solutions Ltd., General Electric Company, Airbus SE, International Business Machines Corporation.

Product Innovation is the key trend gaining popularity in the geographic information system market. Major companies operating in the geographic information system market are concentrating on developing innovative products to strengthen their position in the market.

Segments:

1) By Component: Hardware, Software, Services

2) By Function: Mapping, Surveying, Telematics And Navigation, Location-Based Services

3) By Device: Desktop, Mobile

4) By End User: Agriculture, Utilities, Mining, Construction, Transportation, Oil And Gas, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the geographic information system market in 2023. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the geographic information system market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Geographic Information System Market Definition

A geographic information system (GIS) is an advanced computer-based tool that acquires, stores, examines, and visualizes information about specific geographic locations. It incorporates many forms of data, including maps, satellite imagery, aerial pictures, and other spatially linked information, to thoroughly understand geographic features and their interactions.

Geographic Information System Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Geographic Information System Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on geographic information system market size, geographic information system market drivers and trends, geographic information system market major players, geographic information system competitors' revenues, geographic information system market positioning, and geographic information system market growth across geographies. The geographic information system market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

