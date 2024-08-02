Target Should Be Having An Indian As National Team Coach: Manolo Marquez

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Aug 2 (IANS) Soft-spoken Spaniard Manolo Marquez (55), whose consummate ability to use his limited resources to extract the best became the talking point of Indian football, has recently been made the head coach of the senior national men's team.

However, he will continue his coaching assignment with ISL club FC Goa alongside the national team.

In an interview published in the website of the All India Football Federation (AIFF) website on AIFF's efforts to produce quality coaches all over the country, Marquez said 'coach education' is important all over the world.

"It's not only in India, but coach education is important in all the countries. Licences are important, and you definitely need them. But that does not mean you will be a better coach. Someone may not have a licence, but have more knowledge about football," Marquez told.

The Blue Tigers will begin their stint under Marquez at the Intercontinental Cup in Hyderabad, where they will face Syria and Mauritius in September.

During his four-year stay in India, Marquez said he observed the level of Indian coaches getting better.

"Over the four seasons that I've been here, I've seen the level of Indian coaches get better every season. Last season, there were two Indian head coaches – Thangboi Singto (Hyderabad FC) and Khalid Jamil (Jamshedpur FC). Clifford (Miranda) won the Super Cup with Odisha FC before that," Marquez said.

"I've also seen a lot of talented Indian assistant coaches over the past four years. I am currently working with a fantastic assistant coach in Gouramangi Singh, who is a former India international himself.

"In the national team, I will also be working with Mahesh Gawali, another good coach who was an excellent player for the national team a few years ago," he added.

The Spaniard feels that in the next few years, the target should be having a national team head coach from India.

"It's not just for the national team, but for the clubs too. Every Indian assistant coach at the clubs should aim to become a head coach in the next few years.

"Maybe they can also start with being the head coach of the U-17 or U-19 teams before moving on to take charge of the senior teams," Marquez said.