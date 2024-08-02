Footwear Global Strategic Business Report 2024-2030: Nike Going Strong, Adidas Is The Closest Competitor, Puma Remains In The Race

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Footwear - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global for Footwear is estimated at US$385.1 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$440.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 1.9% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.



The growth in the footwear market is driven by several factors. Firstly, the rising health and fitness consciousness among consumers is boosting the demand for athletic and performance footwear. Secondly, advancements in material science and manufacturing technologies are enabling the production of more comfortable, durable, and innovative footwear products. Thirdly, the expansion of e-commerce and digital marketing is enhancing market reach and consumer access to diverse footwear options. Lastly, the increasing focus on sustainability and eco-friendly practices is driving the development and adoption of sustainable footwear solutions. These factors collectively contribute to the robust growth and diversification of the footwear market.

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Casual Footwear segment, which is expected to reach US$208.9 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 2.2%. The Athletic Footwear segment is also set to grow at 1.5% CAGR over the analysis period. Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $104.6 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 3.3% CAGR to reach $82.4 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

MARKET OVERVIEW



Competitive Landscape

Footwear Market: Characterized by Intense Competition

Consumer Trends Intensify Competition Among Players

Athletic Footwear Segment

Nike: Going Strong

adidas: The Closest Competitor

Puma Remains in the Race

Casual Footwear Market

Outsourcing: Key Business Strategy for Leading Footwear Brands

Companies Eye Other Outsourcing Destinations beyond China

Pricing: Key Parameter in Competition

Cross Industry Forays Rife, Elevating Competition Levels

Footwear - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Key Market Trends, Drivers and Restraints

The Pandemic Causes Disruption in the Footwear Market Globally

Footwear Market in the Post-COVID World

While Developed Regions Remain Primary Revenue Contributors, Developing Regions Emerge as Fast Growing Markets

China Remains the Largest Production Base

Proximity Playing a Key Role for Setting-Up Manufacturing Operations

Specter of Far-Reaching Economic Implications of Russia-Ukraine War Hangs in Air

Skyrocketing Oil Prices: A Fallout of War & Sanctions

Deteriorating Outlook for Global Economy

Dent on Economic Growth & Inflationary Stampede

Brisk Business for Luxury Brands despite Russia-Ukraine War & Production Glitches in Ukraine

Socio-Economic & Demographic Trends Favor Growth

Urbanization: A Megatrend with Significant Implications for Footwear Market

Growing Affluence of Expanding Middle Class Population

Rising Living Standards & Changing Lifestyle Trends

An Introduction to Footwear Market

Recent Market Activity

Innovations and Advancements Select Global Brands

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Scanning the Athletic Footwear Trends

COVID-19 Dents Sports Footwear Demand

Social Distancing, Restrictions on Tourism, and Decimated Consumer Confidence Bring Down the Sports Goods and Athletic Footwear Industry During the Peak of Pandemic

Demand for Athletic Shoes to Surge

Fitness Routine Changes of People as a Result of COVID-19 Outbreak

Fashion-Statements Override Brand Aspirations

Athletic Footwear: A Gift for All Occasions

Rising Demand for Sneakers

Riding High on Basketball

Running Shoes - Leader amongst the Athletic Footwear Category

Female Footwear - An Aggressive Growth Segment

Tennis Shoes Draw Attention

Trekking Shoes - Going on an Uphill Journey

Cross Trainers - Increasingly Designed for Outdoor Wear

Skating Shoes Market: An Insight

Short Lead Times Spell Success in a Dynamic Market

Efforts to Boost Demand

Competition from Designer Brands

Licensing Needs a Shot in the Arm

Growing Sophistication of Manufacturing Technologies

Online Sales Pick up Pace

Shifting Brand Loyalty - A Major Concern!

Non-Athletic Footwear: Noteworthy Trends

Eco-Friendly Footwear: Future Directions

Emergence of New Design Themes

Moving in Line with Changing Fashion Trends

Men's Shoes - Making a Style Statement

Changing Customer Preferences

Fashion and Comfort: Top on Women's Shopping List

Fashionable Yet Comfortable Footwear to Drive Demand

The Economy Measured in Terms of Heel Height!

Multifunctional Shoes Gain Popularity

Innovations in Footwear Components

Affordable Luxury - Not just an Oxymoron in Footwear Space

Luxury Footwear Designers Gain Traction

Increasing Popularity of Private Labels

Outdoor Footwear Gets Diversified

Safety Shoes - A Review

Innovations in Footwear Industry

Technological Advancements in the Footwear Industry

Industry 4.0 in the Footwear Industry

Futuristic Innovative Trends

Innovative 3D Printing Technology Forays into Footwear Industry

Smart Shoes to Transform Footwear Industry

Major Sneakers Innovations in Shoe Industry

Select Shoe Innovations by Popular Brands

Research Initiative to Aid Shoe Industry Combat Coronavirus Crisis

Innovation in Outdoor Footwear Market

Consumer Insights

Consumerism in the 21st Century

Branding - What the Consumer Looks for

Female Footwear Market

The Replacement Issue

Teenagers - A Key Segment

Kids - The Retailers' New Favorites

Baby Boomers - Changing Priorities

Retail Environment

Logistics

Retailers under Pressure

Small Shops - The Most Favored Targets

Shelf Presence

'Space Lifting' Footwear Retailing

E- Commerce: Evolving as a Vibrant Medium

'Proactive' Merchandising In-Store Garners Momentum

Point-of-Sale Data: Understanding the Needs of the Consumer

Huge Discounting

Co-Branding: Crucial for the Success of P-O-P Displays? Manufacturers Evolving too

