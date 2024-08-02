Footwear Global Strategic Business Report 2024-2030: Nike Going Strong, Adidas Is The Closest Competitor, Puma Remains In The Race
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Footwear - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Footwear is estimated at US$385.1 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$440.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 1.9% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.
The growth in the footwear market is driven by several factors. Firstly, the rising health and fitness consciousness among consumers is boosting the demand for athletic and performance footwear. Secondly, advancements in material science and manufacturing technologies are enabling the production of more comfortable, durable, and innovative footwear products. Thirdly, the expansion of e-commerce and digital marketing is enhancing market reach and consumer access to diverse footwear options. Lastly, the increasing focus on sustainability and eco-friendly practices is driving the development and adoption of sustainable footwear solutions. These factors collectively contribute to the robust growth and diversification of the footwear market.
Key Insights:
Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Casual Footwear segment, which is expected to reach US$208.9 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 2.2%. The Athletic Footwear segment is also set to grow at 1.5% CAGR over the analysis period. Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $104.6 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 3.3% CAGR to reach $82.4 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.
Report Features:
Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030. In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa. Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Adidas AG, Aetrex Worldwide, Inc., AB Lindex, and more. Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.
Key Attributes:
| Report Attribute
| Details
| No. of Pages
| 1311
| Forecast Period
| 2023 - 2030
| Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
| $385.1 Billion
| Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
| $440.1 Billion
| Compound Annual Growth Rate
| 1.9%
| Regions Covered
| Global
MARKET OVERVIEW
Competitive Landscape Footwear Market: Characterized by Intense Competition Consumer Trends Intensify Competition Among Players Athletic Footwear Segment Nike: Going Strong adidas: The Closest Competitor Puma Remains in the Race Casual Footwear Market Outsourcing: Key Business Strategy for Leading Footwear Brands Companies Eye Other Outsourcing Destinations beyond China Pricing: Key Parameter in Competition Cross Industry Forays Rife, Elevating Competition Levels Footwear - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E) Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E) Global Market Prospects & Outlook Key Market Trends, Drivers and Restraints The Pandemic Causes Disruption in the Footwear Market Globally Footwear Market in the Post-COVID World While Developed Regions Remain Primary Revenue Contributors, Developing Regions Emerge as Fast Growing Markets China Remains the Largest Production Base Proximity Playing a Key Role for Setting-Up Manufacturing Operations Specter of Far-Reaching Economic Implications of Russia-Ukraine War Hangs in Air Skyrocketing Oil Prices: A Fallout of War & Sanctions Deteriorating Outlook for Global Economy Dent on Economic Growth & Inflationary Stampede Brisk Business for Luxury Brands despite Russia-Ukraine War & Production Glitches in Ukraine Socio-Economic & Demographic Trends Favor Growth Urbanization: A Megatrend with Significant Implications for Footwear Market Growing Affluence of Expanding Middle Class Population Rising Living Standards & Changing Lifestyle Trends An Introduction to Footwear Market Recent Market Activity Innovations and Advancements Select Global Brands
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Scanning the Athletic Footwear Trends COVID-19 Dents Sports Footwear Demand Social Distancing, Restrictions on Tourism, and Decimated Consumer Confidence Bring Down the Sports Goods and Athletic Footwear Industry During the Peak of Pandemic Demand for Athletic Shoes to Surge Fitness Routine Changes of People as a Result of COVID-19 Outbreak Fashion-Statements Override Brand Aspirations Athletic Footwear: A Gift for All Occasions Rising Demand for Sneakers Riding High on Basketball Running Shoes - Leader amongst the Athletic Footwear Category Female Footwear - An Aggressive Growth Segment Tennis Shoes Draw Attention Trekking Shoes - Going on an Uphill Journey Cross Trainers - Increasingly Designed for Outdoor Wear Skating Shoes Market: An Insight Short Lead Times Spell Success in a Dynamic Market Efforts to Boost Demand Competition from Designer Brands Licensing Needs a Shot in the Arm Growing Sophistication of Manufacturing Technologies Online Sales Pick up Pace Shifting Brand Loyalty - A Major Concern! Non-Athletic Footwear: Noteworthy Trends Eco-Friendly Footwear: Future Directions Emergence of New Design Themes Moving in Line with Changing Fashion Trends Men's Shoes - Making a Style Statement Changing Customer Preferences Fashion and Comfort: Top on Women's Shopping List Fashionable Yet Comfortable Footwear to Drive Demand The Economy Measured in Terms of Heel Height! Multifunctional Shoes Gain Popularity Innovations in Footwear Components Affordable Luxury - Not just an Oxymoron in Footwear Space Luxury Footwear Designers Gain Traction Increasing Popularity of Private Labels Outdoor Footwear Gets Diversified Safety Shoes - A Review Innovations in Footwear Industry Technological Advancements in the Footwear Industry Industry 4.0 in the Footwear Industry Futuristic Innovative Trends Innovative 3D Printing Technology Forays into Footwear Industry Smart Shoes to Transform Footwear Industry Major Sneakers Innovations in Shoe Industry Select Shoe Innovations by Popular Brands Research Initiative to Aid Shoe Industry Combat Coronavirus Crisis Innovation in Outdoor Footwear Market Consumer Insights Consumerism in the 21st Century Branding - What the Consumer Looks for Female Footwear Market The Replacement Issue Teenagers - A Key Segment Kids - The Retailers' New Favorites Baby Boomers - Changing Priorities Retail Environment Logistics Retailers under Pressure Small Shops - The Most Favored Targets Shelf Presence 'Space Lifting' Footwear Retailing E- Commerce: Evolving as a Vibrant Medium 'Proactive' Merchandising In-Store Garners Momentum Point-of-Sale Data: Understanding the Needs of the Consumer Huge Discounting Co-Branding: Crucial for the Success of P-O-P Displays? Manufacturers Evolving too
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 610 Featured)
Adidas AG Aetrex Worldwide, Inc. AB Lindex 361 Usa, Inc. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. A&D Spitz Pty., Ltd. ABA Calzaturificio Abeba Spezialschuhausstatter GmbH Abris Ltd. Ace Exports Ltd. Admiral Sportswear Ltd. Aguila Enterprises Co., Ltd. AIRWAIR Intl. Ltd. - Dr. Martens Alberto Torresi Aigle International S.A.
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
CONTACT:
CONTACT:
Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager
...
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
MENAFN02082024004107003653ID1108510114
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.