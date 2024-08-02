Piwik PRO Introduces Real-Time Dashboards For Instant Analytics

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Piotr Korzeniowski, CEO of Piwik PROWROCłAW, POLAND, August 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Digital analytics and data activation vendor Piwik PRO has announced the release of its new real-time dashboards feature, which is now an integral part of the Piwik PRO Analytics Suite platform. Dashboards empower users to act on data by providing insights into their operations, performance, and progress on key metrics via visualizations delivered within seconds. It's particularly beneficial for marketing departments in industries where timely decision-making is critical, such as publishing , ecommerce, event-related businesses, healthcare, and finance.In a Harvard Business Review survey, 76% of organizations admit that real-time data analytics is crucial for business performance. Instant analytics provides critical information on how viewers are interacting with content here and now. This allows businesses to monitor trends and quickly adjust to improve content performance. The numbers confirm this approach. By 2030, the real-time analytics market is anticipated to grow to $141.46 billion from its 2023 level of $28 billion, according to Verified Market Reports.Perfect tool for publishersThe shift in how people consume content, the rising use of AI tools, and the growing significance of protecting reader privacy and data are some of the biggest challenges in the publishing industry. In the face of these hurdles, the top priorities for publishers are increasing traffic, improving user experience and content quality, cited by 68%, 32% and 30% of respondents respectively, according to Echobox data.To secure a steady revenue stream, the publishing and media industry uses technology to gain an advantage. One of those technologies is data analysis, giving publishers a better understanding of their audience's preferences and behaviors. Real-time dashboards put them one step ahead of their competitors.- Real-time analytics can be a significant game changer in a world where information is crucial, and publishers only have fractions of a second to capture the viewer's attention. Understanding how your audience engages with your content across various platforms, channels, and devices is essential for enhancing visitor engagement on your site and maximizing revenue opportunities at every interaction point. - said Piotr Korzeniowski, CEO at Piwik PRO.The dynamic growth in demand for real-time analytics has inspired Piwik PRO to expand the functionality of its analytics platform to include real-time dashboards, offering customers a complete set of features for data analysis and activation. What distinguishes the solution developed by Piwik PRO is its 10-second data freshness, positioning it as one of the most powerful real-time reporting features available.Key benefits of Piwik PRO's real-time dashboards- Instant insights: Real-time dashboards offer instantaneous data visualization, ensuring businesses can quickly react to user behavior and trends as they emerge. The data is updated every 10 seconds, with a viewing window ranging from 5 to 60 minutes.- Full customization: Real-time dashboards set Piwik PRO apart with exceptional customization options, enabling users to personalize the dashboards to suit their specific needs. Users can have multiple dashboards and arrange them according to their preferences by using custom widgets.- Wide accessibility: The feature is already available to the company's 600+ Enterprise customers and 12,000+ users of the free Core version, as well as to every new user regardless of plan.Feel the freedom of dashboardsReal-time dashboards deliver immediate insight into customer behavior and enable rapid campaign adjustments. This means that marketers can quickly and effectively enhance engagement, optimize content strategies, and improve ROI. Additionally, real-time data helps reduce costs by allowing timely adjustments and improvements, whether by analyzing cost-per-click (CPC) in advertising campaigns, engagement rates on social media, or conversion rates on your website.The feature, currently in beta version, is available to all Piwik PRO Core and Enterprise users. To create your free Piwik PRO Core account or get a custom demo, visit piwik.

