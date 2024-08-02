Karnataka Rains: Phalguni River In Dakshina Kannada Flooded After 30 Years; Kodagu On High Alert

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Kodagu and other hilly districts received moderate rainfall on Thursday. In contrast, parts of the Ghats in Dakshina Kannada and Uttara Kannada districts experienced heavier rainfall. After 30 years, the Phalguni River in Dakshina Kannada has flooded, with water entering monasteries, temples, and over 30 houses, causing chaos.

The Ghataprabha River's water level has risen, causing flooding in Gokak, Belgaum. Similarly, the Kaveri River has inundated six taluks in Chamarajanagar district. A holiday has been declared for and colleges across Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Kodagu, and Uttara Kannada districts due to the severe weather.

September to witness more landslides & floods? IMD issues warning around La Nina-triggered rains

Heavy rainfall in Uttara Kannada

Heavy rains continue in Bhatkal, Honnavar, Kumata, and Karwar in Uttara Kannada district. Water flow on the Mangalore-Goa highway in Bhatkal and Karwar disrupted traffic temporarily. Low-lying areas in Gundabala, Honnavar, and Keni Navi, Ankola, are flooded. Ten care centres have opened, sheltering 550 people.

Floods in Phalguni River after 30 years

Heavy rains in Belthangadi, Dakshina Kannada, caused the Phalguni River to overflow, flooding Belthangadi, Bantwala, and Mangalore. Water entered Vajra Dehi Mutt in Gurupura, and cows were rescued from the cowshed. Sri Amriteshwar Deva Laya in Vamanjur is completely flooded. Ammunje village in Bantwala taluk is nearly submerged. Rivers Souvarnika, Sita, and Sparna in Udupi, and Papanashini in Kapu are overflowing, creating an artificial dam in Karkala.

Kodagu, Chikkamagaluru, and Shimoga districts have received less rain, providing relief to riverside residents. With rains resuming in Maharashtra, the Ghataprabha River has risen again, flooding Gokak in Belgaum district. Residents who had returned home are back in care centres.

Six villages in Kollegala taluk, Chamarajanagar district, are surrounded by water due to the overflowing Cauvery River. Many houses are flooded, causing anxiety among residents.

Bengaluru rains: Roads flooded, vehicles damaged after heavy downpour

Massive water released from river Tungabhadra

The Tungabhadra Reservoir is releasing 2 lakh cusecs of water into the river at Hampi Memorial and Huligemma Temple's bathing ghat in Koppal. This is the first time such a volume of water has been released since 2009 when Raghavendra Math in Mantralaya was flooded, and the abbot was evacuated by helicopter.

The Mangalore-Goa highway near Shirur, Ankola, reopened on Thursday after a 16-day closure due to a landslide. Traffic is moving on one side of the road, with barricades and police deployed at the landslide site.