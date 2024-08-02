'No Word From Rahul Gandhi': Congress Under Fire After Youth Leader Stabs Girlfriend 7 Times In MP (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a shocking incident in Neemuch, Madhya Pradesh, a Youth leader, Kuldeep Verma, allegedly stabbed his 19-year-old girlfriend seven times with a knife. The attack took place near Gandhi Vatika in the Neemuch Cantt station area. Verma, who also works as a teacher at a private school, accused her of cheating on him before fleeing the scene, leaving her severely wounded.

A of the incident surfaced on social media, showing the victim lying in a pool of blood while the 23-year-old Verma accuse her of infidelity. "She cheated me. These girls simply want money. How many boyfriends do you have? Ayan, Ryan, Azad, Harshit," he is heard saying in the footage.

'Makes no sense': Kangana Ranaut slams Rahul Gandhi over 'desh ka halwa' remark

Police officials arrived at the scene shortly after being alerted and rushed the injured woman to the district hospital. Her relatives later shifted her to a private hospital, where her condition is reported to be stable. Verma, a resident of Kesarpura, was previously the college president of NSUI in Gyanodaya Mahavidyalaya and was recently included in the district executive of the Youth Congress.

Death toll climbs to 33 as heavy rains devastate Uttarakhand, Himachal; Army joins rescue efforts (WATCH)

Eyewitnesses reported that the couple was arguing outside a park when Verma suddenly took out a knife and began stabbing the woman. The victim's screams attracted onlookers, but instead of intervening, they recorded videos and took pictures.