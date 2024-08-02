Delhi Minister Atishi Orders Probe After 13 Inmates Of Asha Kiran Shelter Home Die In A Month, BJP Stages Protest

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Delhi has has ordered an inquiry after more than a dozen residents of the Asha Kiran shelter home died within a few days. The state-run residence for people with mental problems has seen 14 people die since January due to“health issues and malnutrition”. Meanwhile members of the Opposition BJP led protests in the city after being denied entry into the shelter home.

State Atishi has sought a report from the Additional Chief Secretary Revenue within 48 hours.

“It is very shocking to hear such bad news in the capital city of Delhi and we cannot tolerate such kind of lapses, if found true. This is a very serious issue and needs to be thoroughly investigated in order to take hard steps to revamp whole system to improve the conditions of all such homes to provide better facilities to the inmates,” the minister said.





(with inputs from agencies)