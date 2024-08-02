Months After Mumbai Hoarding Crash, Big Wooden Billboard Collapses In Kalyan Amid Rainfall: VIDEO

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Months after a hoarding collapse in Mumbai's Ghatkopar killed over a dozen people, another hoarding collapsed in Thane on Friday morning, crushing three vehicles, an official said. No casualties have been reported so far.

The incident was caught on camera as heavy rainfall lashed parts of the city on Friday. A shared by news agency ANI showed a wooden hoarding collapsing at Sahajanand Chowk of Kalyan in Thane at 10:18 a.m. on Friday.

Kalyan Tehsildar Sachin Shejal said the hoarding crashed on three parked below it. The exact size of the hoarding was not immediately known.

A team has been sent to the spot, and rescue operations are underway, he said, ruling out the possibility of anyone being trapped under it, news agency PTI reported

Controversy over Mumbai Ghatkopar hoarding collapse

The incident took place more than two months after 17 people were killed in a hoarding collapse incident in the Ghatkopar area of Mumbai on May 13. Besides killing 17 people, the incident also left 74 injured .

On July 29, the Maharashtra government set up a six-member committee to conduct a high-level inquiry into the Ghatkopar incident. As detailed in the order issued by the state Home Department, the committee's mandate includes investigating the roles of the entities responsible for the hoarding and the petrol pump.

This will involve examining their previous records, financial transactions, and any potential collusion with officials from various agencies. The committee is also tasked with evaluating the current process for approving and installing hoardings on government and railway properties and recommending improvements to prevent future incidents.

The panel will also recommend a hoarding policy review of all railway or police land to avoid such incidents in future.

Key areas of focus for the committee include reviewing the adequacy of approval processes for hoardings and petrol pumps on government and railway lands, assessing the safety protocols and legality of such installations, analysing the land allotment process for petrol pumps and hoardings, and suggesting policy changes to enhance safety and prevent illegal operations.

