Delhi News: Several Feared Trapped Under Rubble As Two-Storey House Collapses, 4 People Rescued
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Several people are feared trapped after a portion of a two-storey house in Delhi collapsed on Friday afternoon. The incident took place in the Jahangirpuri industrial area. The fire department has rescued four people from and debris-removal remains underway.
Fire tenders were rushed to the spot after the department received a call at 12.51 PM about the house collapse.
