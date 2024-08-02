عربي


Delhi News: Several Feared Trapped Under Rubble As Two-Storey House Collapses, 4 People Rescued

8/2/2024 6:26:11 AM

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Several people are feared trapped after a portion of a two-storey house in Delhi collapsed on Friday afternoon. The incident took place in the Jahangirpuri industrial area. The fire department has rescued four people from and debris-removal remains underway.

Fire tenders were rushed to the spot after the department received a call at 12.51 PM about the house collapse.

Live Mint

