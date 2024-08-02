Assured PNT Market To Grow At CAGR Of 25.4% Through 2033 - Growing Market For Smart Weapons Adoption

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The assured PNT size is anticipated to grow from USD 452.14 Million in 2023 to USD 4,347.61 Million in 10 years. The market ought to witness a positive growth rate owing to growing adoption of assured PNT and its technologies within the defence sector.

Newark, Aug. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the global assured PNT market will grow from USD 452.14 Million in 2023 to USD 4,347.61 Million by 2033. Assured PNT is a cornerstone in the industry, offering a host of benefits. Modern air traffic management systems heavily depend on precise positioning, navigation, and timing data for seamless communication and surveillance. The availability of PNT services is a key driver in enhancing safety standards and optimizing efficiency in travel experiences. The use of advanced solutions like satellite-based augmentation (SBAS) or ground-based augmentation systems (GBAS) significantly boosts accuracy, thereby enhancing resilience in various travel scenarios. Assured PNT offers significant advantages to maritime navigation by delivering critical positioning details that enhance vessels' safe and efficient manoeuvring. In navigating challenging waterways like crowded ports, reliable and accurate information provided via Assured PNT solutions proves crucial for effective operation. Combining alternative systems such as eLORAN fortifies the resilience of maritime PNT services even further.



Key Insight of the Assured PNT Market



Europe region is expected to hold the second largest market share during the forecast period.



During the forecast period, Europe is expected to hold the second largest market share within the global assured PNT market. The Europe region will significantly expand. UK, Germany, and France are key regions within the Europe region. The regulatory landscape heavily influences the Assured PNT market in Europe. The European Commission, through initiatives like the ERNP, establishes key policies and priorities to encourage the adoption of PNT technologies across sectors with an emphasis on enhancing reliability and security. Interoperability, standardization, and cybersecurity are important aspects highlighted within the ERNP that aim for a robust European PNT infrastructure vision. At national levels within member states such as the UK Space Agency or German Federal Ministry, additional support exists from regulatory bodies for policy implementation and standards related to assured PNTs. These factors are contributing towards the regional market growth and development.



The naval segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The component segment includes land, naval and air. The naval segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The rise in complexity of maritime operations stimulated the need for situational awareness, and the soaring acceptance of assured PNT systems are primary factors behind the market share growth of naval platforms within the global assured PNT market. Contemporary navy vessels incorporate sophisticated navigation technologies like GNSS, INS and radar to deliver accurate positioning data and enhanced navigability features. Integrating Differential GPS (DGPS) along with satellite-based augmentation systems (SBAS) further enhances both reliability and precision levels offered by PNT services across diverse maritime use cases. Submarines are a distinctive category of naval vessels that demand extremely precise and durable PNT (positioning, navigation, and timing) solutions for navigating underwater. Conventional GNSS (global positioning system) signals aren't accessible below the water's surface. Thus, alternative technologies like INS (inertial navigation systems) and acoustic positioning methods must be employed to ensure accurate submarine navigation. Through the application of these advanced technologies, submarines can attain pinpoint precision in their movements while submerged, ensuring both safety during missions and the success of the mission itself.



The homeland security segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The end-user segment includes homeland security and defence. The homeland security segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The advancement of homeland security technology is centered around enhancing the precision, reliability, and endurance of PNT facilities for various applications. PNT technologies, such as GNSS and INS, are integrated into homeland security systems to provide precise location determination and course guidance data, playing a crucial role in our security infrastructure. Advanced PNT technologies, including multi-GNSS receivers, RTK positioning and sensor fusion, improve the performance and reliability of homeland security applications. For high-precision application areas such as critical infrastructure monitoring and disaster response capabilities, minute-level accuracy is essential, which the positioning technology can provide. Advanced technologies like GNSSR help make navigation services more dependable with superior service levels for secure land management initiatives. An assortment of alternative options makes an array accessible, giving resilient output advantages. Such features are necessary, particularly when precise signal reception becomes crucial under inclement weather or other environmental conditions.



Recent Developments:



. In September 2022: A USD 13 million contract was given to BAE Systems plc to create cutting-edge GPS technology to shield US F-15E aircraft against GPS signal spoofing and jamming. The company's Digital GPS Anti-jam Receiver (DIGAR) will guarantee military GPS systems' dependability for aircraft flying in low-signal areas.



Market Dynamics



Driver: Growing Need of Operational Efficiency in Aviation Industry



Assured PNT services are crucial in the aviation industry. Accurate location, navigation, and communication information are essential for modern air traffic management systems to function effectively. The reliability and accessibility of these vital services significantly impact safety and efficiency during air travel operations. Advanced solutions like satellite-based augmentation (SBAS) or ground-based augmentation (GBAS) can bolster endurance while improving accuracy levels for proper functioning within this sector. This factor is boosting the market growth and development.



Restraint: Cybersecurity Threats



The global assured PNT market faces a substantial hurdle in cybersecurity threats. Cyber-attack vulnerabilities rise as digital networks and critical infrastructure merge with PNT systems. Various forms of hacking, malware infestations or ransomware can debilitate the reliability and accessibility of PNT services, posing imminent risks for operational disruptions and safety hazards. This factor is restraining the current market growth and development.



Opportunity: Emergence of New Threats



The global assured PNT market is propelled by the emergence of new risks and an evolving security landscape. The mounting occurrence of jamming, spoofing offences, and cyber threats pose a potential risk to undermine PNT services, emphasizing the urgency for sturdy safeguard measures. Advanced encryption protocols, secure communication channels, and real-time monitoring systems are integrated into assured PNT solutions to counter these hazards effectively. This factor is anticipated to have a positive impact on the market growth and development.



Some of the major players operating in the Assured PNT Market are:



. Garmin Ltd.

. SAFRAN

. Northrop Grumman

. Saab

. Qualcomm Technologies

. Hexagon AB

. Raytheon Technologies Corporation

. WR Systems

. Thales

. BAE Systems

. Booz Allen Hamilton Inc.

. SpacePNT

. Telespazio



Key Segments Cover in the Market:



By Platform:



. Air

. Land

. Naval



By End-user:



. Defense

. Homeland Security



By Region



. North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

. Europe (Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

. Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

. South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

. The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



About the report:



The market is analyzed based on value (USD Million). All the segments have been analyzed worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyzes driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges to gain critical market insight. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, product analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channel analysis.



