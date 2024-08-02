Azerbaijan MFA Congratulates Zelym Kotsoiev
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan (MFA)
congratulated Azerbaijani judoka Zelym Kotsoiev on the occasion of
his victory at the Olympic Games held in Paris,
Azernews reports
Ministry on its official "X" account.
"So proud of all our sportsmen who are always dedicated to raise
our tricolor flag accompanied by iconic National Anthem of
Azerbaijan!" the post reads.
