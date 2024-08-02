Azerbaijan MFA Congratulates Zelym Kotsoiev

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Fatima Latifova Read more

The of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan (MFA) congratulated Azerbaijani judoka Zelym Kotsoiev on the occasion of his victory at the Olympic Games held in Paris, Azernews reports, citing the post shared by the Ministry on its official "X" account.

"So proud of all our sportsmen who are always dedicated to raise our tricolor flag accompanied by iconic National Anthem of Azerbaijan!" the post reads.