VAT Photopolymerization 3D Printing Technology Markets 2024-2029: Growing Research In The Photopolymer Sector Bolsters Growth

This is because these technologies are unsuitable for long-term dental medical device production, primarily due to their extended printing duration, high material porosity, and lack of stable biocompatible materials. According to a 2021 report from the American Dental Association, the United States had 201,117 active dentists in 2020, which equated to a ratio of 61.0 dentists per 100,000 people. The report projected that the unadjusted ratio of dentists per 100,000 population would rise from 60.7 in 2020 to 67.0 by the year 2040.

Growing research in the photopolymer sector is expected to boost the market in the projected period

The development of durable photopolymers is driven by research and development in VAT photopolymer materials for a variety of 3D printing applications, including the creation of form-memory polymers. For instance, scientists from the Technical University of Vienna (TU Wien) in Austria have devised a technique for creating robust, high-resolution 3D printed polymers that may make it possible to get around the constraints that now exist for light-cured 3D printing materials. This entails customizing the manufacturing of photopolymers based on methacrylates without altering the curing procedure. Photopolymers are, therefore, expected to become increasingly important in 3D printing technology.

Further, in order to compete with injection molding and shed its reputation as an outdated rapid prototype technique, VAT photopolymerization 3D printing technology is significantly improving. It is gradually becoming a next-generation, Industry 4.0 digital manufacturing process. The development of high-speed, layer-free photopolymerization printing techniques that enable the use of more durable liquid resin components and isotropic component properties, as well as the continued advancement of photopolymer materials used in conventional VAT photopolymerization procedures like stereolithography, are contributing factors.

The dental sector has a significant interest in and uses VAT photopolymerization. Additionally, VAT photopolymers are employed in the manufacture of hearing aids, the creation of models that can aid in preoperative planning and diagnostics, and the creation of replicas of organs or parts of the body that can be used for training purposes to show delicate surgical operations like osteotomies.

A 3D-printed human ear model, for instance, was created in June 2022 by a team of researchers from the University of Oklahoma in order to standardize testing for blast exposure of hearing protection devices (HPDs). The researchers predict that applying 3D printing technology will significantly enhance the evaluation of HPDs by enhancing personalization, enhancing cost-effectiveness, and speeding up the process. Therefore, these research endeavors have increased the healthcare expenditure and expected to augment the market growth during the forecast period.

The VAT photopolymerization 3D printing technology market for the photopolymers segment

Photopolymerization is a 3D printing technology that uses liquid resins that are cured by UV light to create solid parts. Photopolymers are a type of resin that can be used in this process, and they have become increasingly popular in the VAT photopolymerization 3D printing technology market due to their ability to produce highly detailed and intricate parts with high resolution, accuracy, and precision.

Photopolymers can be formulated to have specific material properties, such as rigidity, flexibility, or transparency, making them ideal for a wide range of applications in various industries. For example, in healthcare, photopolymerization can be used to produce customized dental implants or prosthetics with high accuracy and precision, while in aerospace and automotive industries, it can be used to produce complex parts with intricate geometries for lightweight and efficient designs.

Photopolymerization-based 3D printing techniques is used in various domains and industries due to its ability to produce high-resolution, intricate, and detailed parts.

Some of the key players in the VAT photopolymerization 3D printing technology market includes Stratasys Ltd., 3D Systems Corporation, EOS GmbH, Materialise NV, EnvisionTEC GmbH, Formlabs, Inc., and Carbon, Inc. Alongside the established players, there has been a surge of startups in recent years. These companies are bringing innovative ideas and technologies to the market and are playing a significant role in driving the industry's growth. Some of the notable startups in the market include Nexa3D, Sisma, Nanofabrica, Velo3D, and RPS among others.

Such a dynamic and rapidly evolving market landscape demands continuous efforts by the stakeholders to stay abreast of the latest developments and advancements and align their strategies accordingly. The companies are also investing in collaborations, partnerships, and acquisitions to bolster their research and development capabilities, expand their market reach, and gain a competitive edge. It is evident that the market is poised for further growth and is expected to witness a surge in demand from various industries seeking advanced and cost-effective 3D printing solutions.

The use of all types of materials has grown by significantly in about two years. Plastics and polymers continue to sit at the top of the leaderboard, but in 2019, 74% of respondents said their companies used plastics/polymers. Photopolymerization-based 3D printing techniques have revolutionized various fields, including microfluidics, dentistry, biomedical devices, tissue engineering, and drug delivery. However, despite the rapid growth of this technology, there are still challenges that need to be addressed to enable its further progress.

These challenges include the development of more diverse biocompatible materials for 3D bioprinting applications, 3D printing technologies with higher speed and resolution, the production of 3D materials with living features, expanding the physicochemical and mechanical properties of 3D printed materials, and addressing environmental concerns related to the production of thermosets.

Collaboration among multidisciplinary researchers is crucial to overcome these challenges and bring about new applications for industries. This research area is expected to continue to evolve and hold promise for advanced studies and applications activities, including those related to 3D printing technology and the purpose should be to create new or improved products relying on hard sciences.

XYZ Printing, Inc.,the company is one of the leading providers of new edge printing solutions. The company engages itself in original design manufacturing (ODM), electronic manufacturing services (EMS), and the development of own-brand products.

Formlabs is a manufacturer and developer of 3D printing technology and the company is one of the renowned suppliers of Stereolithography (SLA) and selective laser sintering (SLS) 3D printers. 3D Systems, Inc.is a leading manufacturer of additive solutions and expertise in advanced applications and industries. The company has a broad portfolio of hardware, software, and material solutions ranging from metals to plastic.

