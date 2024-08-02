Sports Gloves Business Analysis Report 2024: Sports Tourism To Emerge Into A Big Opportunity - Forecast To 2030

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sports Gloves - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global for Sports Gloves is estimated at US$1.5 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$2.0 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.



The growth in the sports gloves market is driven by several factors, including the increasing participation in sports worldwide, heightened awareness of sports safety, and technological advancements in glove manufacturing. As more people engage in recreational and competitive sports, the demand for specialized sports equipment, including gloves, rises. This trend is supported by growing health consciousness and the global promotion of physical activities. Furthermore, the recognition of the importance of safety in sports has led to more stringent regulations and standards for protective gear, propelling the development and adoption of advanced sports gloves. Technological innovations that enhance glove durability, functionality, and comfort also contribute significantly to market growth. Additionally, consumer behavior shifts towards personalized and fashionable sports accessories have led manufacturers to offer a broader range of products, catering to aesthetic as well as functional requirements. These drivers collectively emphasize the dynamic nature of the sports gloves market, underlining its expansion as closely linked to global sports participation trends, safety standards, and technological evolution.

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Boxing Gloves segment, which is expected to reach US$752.4 Million by 2030 with a CAGR of a 4.3%. The Baseball Gloves segment is also set to grow at 3.4% CAGR over the analysis period. Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $477.8 Million in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 6.2% CAGR to reach $230.1 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific. Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Adidas AG, All-Star Sporting Goods, Everlast Worldwide, and more. Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments. Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 265 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.8% Regions Covered Global



Gloves: An Important Protective Gear for Athletes & Hobbyists

Redoubled Focus on Immunity & Health Increases Participation in Sports

Increase in Gym Enrollments Bodes Well for Market Growth

Manufacturers Focus on Design & Fabric Innovations

Increased Adoption of Cycling as a Healthy Hobby to Push Up Sales of Cycling Gloves

Sports Tourism to Emerge Into a Big Opportunity

Major Sports Tourism Destinations Will be Top Markets for Sports Glove Sales Expansion of Sports Tourism to Spur Sales of Sports Tourism Goods & Services Including Gloves

