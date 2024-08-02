China Ice Cream Freezer Market Is Expected To Grow Significantly During The Forecast Period 20242032 Astute Analytica

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

China Ice Cream Freezer Valued at US$ 208.45 Million in 2023, Projected to Reach US$ 430.79 Million by 2032

CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The China ice cream freezer market was valued at approximately US$ 208.45 million in 2023 and is anticipated to achieve a market valuation of US$ 430.79 million by 2032. This growth is forecasted to occur at a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.48% during the period from 2024 to 2032.The Request of this Sample Report Here-The expansion of the market is driven by increasing consumer demand for ice cream and frozen desserts, coupled with advancements in freezer technology. Innovations such as energy-efficient models and improved cooling systems are expected to further propel market growth. Additionally, the rising trend of premium and artisanal ice cream brands is anticipated to contribute significantly to the market's expansion.Market DynamicsDriver: Rising Disposable Income and Urbanization Fueling Ice Cream Freezer DemandThe rapid increase in disposable income and urbanization in China is a significant driver for the ice cream freezer market. In 2023, China's per capita disposable income reached ¥36,883, marking a 7.3% increase from the previous year. Urbanization has surged, with 64.7% of the population residing in urban areas in 2023, compared to 59.6% in 2018. This urban population is expected to grow to 70% by 2030, driven by the government's urbanization policies. As disposable incomes rise, consumers are more willing to spend on premium and diverse ice cream products, necessitating advanced freezing solutions. The ice cream market in China was valued at ¥168 billion in 2022, with an annual growth rate of 6.5%, reflecting enhanced consumer spending.Moreover, urbanization contributes to the proliferation of convenience stores and supermarkets, which are vital points of sale for ice cream. The number of convenience stores in urban areas increased by 8% annually from 2018 to 2023, reaching 160,000 stores. Supermarkets have also seen a 5.2% annual growth rate in urban regions. These retail outlets require efficient and reliable ice cream freezers to cater to the growing demand. Sales of commercial ice cream freezers grew by 7% in 2022, reaching over 1.5 million units. Additionally, the Chinese middle class, which constitutes 39% of the population, is a major consumer segment for ice cream, driving the market further.Trend: Health and Wellness Trend Transforming Ice Cream Freezer MarketThe health and wellness trend is significantly shaping the ice cream freezer market in China. As of 2023, 68% of Chinese consumers reported a preference for healthier food options, compared to 54% in 2019. This shift has led to a substantial increase in demand for low-fat, low-sugar, and organic ice cream products. Sales of low-calorie ice cream surged by 12% in 2022, while organic ice cream sales saw a 9% increase. This trend is driving manufacturers to innovate and produce a broader range of healthier ice cream options, which in turn necessitates specialized freezing technology to maintain the quality and taste of these products.In response, the ice cream freezer market is adapting with advanced technologies such as blast freezers and energy-efficient models. The market for energy-efficient ice cream freezers grew by 8% in 2022, reflecting consumer and retailer demand for sustainability. Furthermore, the production of ice cream using natural ingredients increased by 15% from 2019 to 2023, requiring freezers that preserve the integrity and freshness of these ingredients. The health-conscious segment of the market, comprising 45% of urban consumers, continues to expand, pushing the industry towards innovation and adaptation. As a result, the ice cream freezer market in China is expected to grow at CAGR of 8.4% from 2023 to 2032.

Key players in the industry are focusing on enhancing product features and expanding their distribution networks to capture a larger share of the growing market. .Bravo.Carpigiani.Catta.DONPER.Electro Freeze.Frigomat.Gel Matic.Gram Equipment.Guangshen.ICETRO.Ice Group.Ningbo Yinzhou Bobang Machinery Manufactory.Nissei.Oceanpower.Runchen Machinery (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.Shanghai Lisong.Stoelting.Spaceman.Taylor.Technogel.Tekno Ice.Tetra Pak.Vojta.Other Prominent PlayersMarket Segmentation Overview:By Type.Batch Freezers.Continuous FreezersBy Price Range.Below $2,000.$2,000 - $5,000.$5,000 - $10,000.$10,000 - $25,000.Above $25,000By Installation.Countertop Freezers.Floor Mount FreezersBy Capacity.Less than 70 litres.70-150 litres.150-300 litres.300-500 litres.500-700 litres.More than 700 litresBy Application.Restaurant.Convenient Stores.Fast Food Establishments.Catering Industry.Entertainment Venue.OthersBy Distribution Channel.OfflineoDirectoDistributors.Online 