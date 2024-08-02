Routa Digital And Moore Singhi Unite To Innovate India's Corporate IT Landscape

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) JV Focuses on High-Tech Solutions, Implementing AI-Driven Automation, and Introducing Robust Operational Processes & Security



New Delhi, India – July 26, 2024 – Finland-based Routa Digital, a leading IT solutions company, and Moore Singhi, one of the top 10 audit firms in India, have signed a joint venture (JV) agreement. This collaboration aims to leverage the strengths and expertise of both companies to provide comprehensive and cutting-edge consulting services in the Indian market.



The JV agreement was signed between Mr. Anurag Singhi, the Managing Partner of Moore Singhi, and Mr. Pekka Halmet, the Founder & Chairman of Routa Digital, at the Embassy of Finland.



Mr. Anurag Singhi, Managing partner, Moore Singhi attended an event in Dubai, where he met Mr. Rajan Rastogi, CEO of Routa Digital, Dubai, to discuss the IT sector and various opportunities. Following this initial meeting, he returned to India and met with the Mr. Kumar Abhijit (CEO, Routa Digital, India) and Mr. Pekka Halmet (Founder & Chairman, Routa Digital, Finland). These discussions progressed positively, leading to the successful establishment of the joint venture.



H.E. Mr. Kimmo Lähdevirta, Finland Ambassador, and his wife hosted a reception at the Finland Embassy to celebrate the joint venture with Moore Singhi. The event was attended by delegates from the Finnish Embassy, top clients, and key figures including the managing partner of Moore Singhi, Mr. Anurag Singhi, the Founder & Chairman of Routa Digital, Mr. Pekka Halmet, Founder & Board Member Mr. Krushna Mishra, and CEO of Routa Digital India, Mr. Kumar Abhijit.



During the event, the senior leadership team at Routa discussed how technology will benefit clients and addressed the critical issue of cyber-attacks and they highlighted that 42,000 Indian companies are currently affected by residual malware in their systems, underscoring the urgent need for proactive measures and enhanced cybersecurity.



This collaboration sets a new benchmark by combining Routa Digital and Moore Singhi's legacy of trust and excellence in consulting with cutting-edge tech solutions. The joint venture not only strengthens both companies' capabilities but also reaffirms their commitment to fostering growth and security for businesses in the Indian market.



About Routa Digital

Routa Digital is a leading IT solutions company based in Finland, UAE, and India, specialising in Cyber Security, Automation, Business Intelligence, Data Analytics, and Cloud services. With a proven track record of delivering innovative solutions, Routa Digital has been instrumental in driving sustainable business growth for clients across various industries.



About Moore Singhi

Moore Singhi is one of India's top 10 audit firms, providing a wide range of audit, assurance, and consulting services. Known for its commitment to excellence and integrity, Moore Singhi has established itself as a trusted partner for businesses seeking comprehensive financial and operational guidance.

Company :-Routa Digital

User :- Routa Digital

Email :...

Phone :- +91-120-4291100

Mobile:- +91-120-4291100

Url :-