Ukrainian Air Defence Shot Down 11 Russian Drones Yesterday And At Night
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Air Defence Forces destroyed 11 Russian drones over the past day and at night on 2 August.
This was reported on Faceboo by the command of the Air Force of the armed forces of Ukraine, Ukrinform reports.
"Over the past and current day, 11 UAVs of various types were shot down by air defenc in the southern and eastern directions," the statement said.
