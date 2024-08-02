US Applauds Venezuelan People Election Participation Despite Challenges

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Aug 2 (KUNA) -- The United States applauds the Venezuelan people for their participation in the July 28 presidential election despite significant challenges, said State Secretary Antony Blinken late Thursday.

"At least 12 million Venezuelans peacefully went to the and exercised one of the most powerful rights given to people in any democracy: the right to vote. Unfortunately, the processing of those votes and the announcement of results by the Maduro-controlled National Electoral Council (CNE) were deeply flawed, yielding an announced outcome that does not represent the will of the Venezuelan people," said a skiptical State Department statement.

The CNEآ's rapid declaration of Nicolas Maduro as the winner of the presidential election came with no supporting evidence, it noted, adding that the CNE still has not published disaggregated data or any of the vote tally sheets, despite repeated calls from Venezuelans and the international community to do so.

As the independent Carter Centerآ's observation mission reported, the CNEآ's failure to provide the precinct-level official results, as well as irregularities throughout the process, have stripped the CNEآ's announced outcome of any credibility, it pointed out.

"Meanwhile, the democratic opposition has published more than 80 percent of the tally sheets received directly from polling stations throughout Venezuela. Those tally sheets indicate that Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia received the most votes in this election by an insurmountable margin. Independent observers have corroborated these facts, and this outcome was also supported by election day exit polls and quick counts.

"In the days since the election, we have consulted widely with partners and allies around the world, and while countries have taken different approaches in responding, none have concluded that Nicolas Maduro received the most votes this election.

"Given the overwhelming evidence, it is clear to the United States and, most importantly, to the Venezuelan people that Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia won the most votes in Venezuelaآ's July 28 presidential election.

"In addition, the United States rejects Maduroآ's unsubstantiated allegations against opposition leaders. Maduro and his representativesآ' threats to arrest opposition leaders, including Edmundo Gonzalez and Maria Corina Machado, are an undemocratic attempt to repress political participation and retain power," the statement said.

"We congratulate Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia on his successful campaign. Now is the time for the Venezuelan parties to begin discussions on a respectful, peaceful transition in accordance with Venezuelan electoral law and the wishes of the Venezuelan people. We fully support the process of re-establishing democratic norms in Venezuela and stand ready to consider ways to bolster it jointly with our international partners". (end)

hb









MENAFN02082024000071011013ID1108509827