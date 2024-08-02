Workwear Strategic Business Report 2024 With Focus On 375 Companies

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Workwear - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Workwear is estimated at US$18.0 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$25.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2023 to 2030.



The growth in the workwear market is driven by several factors. One major driver is the stringent regulations and standards set by occupational safety authorities, which mandate the use of protective clothing in various industries, such as construction, manufacturing, and mining. The rising awareness of workplace safety and the importance of reducing accident rates have also spurred demand for high-quality workwear. Technological advancements have enabled the production of innovative materials that offer enhanced protection and comfort, appealing to both employers and employees. Additionally, the increasing trend of branding and customization in workwear, where companies invest in uniforms that reflect their corporate identity, contributes to market expansion. Consumer behavior trends, such as the growing preference for sustainable and ethically produced clothing, are influencing the workwear market as well, with manufacturers adopting eco-friendly materials and practices. Why You Should Buy This Report:

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Sustainability: A Key Trend in the Future Workwear and Protective Clothing Market

Advanced Materials Enable High-Performance, Eco-Friendly Clothing

Need Grows for Distinct Workwear across Industries

Inclination towards 'Business Casuals' as Workwear among the Millennials Change the Corporate Wear Dynamics

Blurring of Lines between Work, Home, Rest, and Travel for Millennials Drive Demand for Casual Workwear

Global Millennial Population Facts & Figures: Important Opportunity Indicators

Rise in Significance of Functional Workwear Benefits Market Growth

Functional Clothing Gains Prominence Amid the Pandemic

Latest Fabric Technologies Make It Worthwhile to Invest in Modern Workwear

Uniforms for Creative Workspaces: A Novel Workwear Trend

Growth in Working Women Population Boosts Demand for Women's Workwear

Women's Workwear Brands Gain Prominence

Corporate Wear Continues to be a Dynamic Market

Advent of Smart Technologies Fuel Demand for Workwear Wearables

Superior Attributes of FR Workwear over Traditional Workwear Benefit Market Adoption

Workwear for Older and Plus-size Consumers: A Segment with Huge Untapped Potential

Workwear Catches the Fancy of Designers to Emerge as Major Fashion Trend

Increasing Popularity of Organic Workwear Lends Traction to Market Growth

Imagewear: A Lucrative Market

Multi-Functional Workwear Continue to be in Demand in the Oil and Gas Industry

Taking Worker Safety to New Levels

Healthcare and Social Care Industry Witnesses New Trends

As the Hospitality Sector Emerges from the Pandemic, Workwear Gains Important Place as Part of Competitor Strategies

Hotel Occupancy Rate: 2018-2023

US Revenues Per Available Room (RevPar): 2019 to 2023

Multiple Benefits Drive Demand for Embroidered Workwear

Innovative Boots & Accessible Shirts Add Exciting Dimensions to Construction Workwear

INNOVATIONS & ADVANCEMENTS

Nanotechnology: A Growing Area of Interest

Emergence of E-Textiles

3D Printing: A Game Changer

Fabrics with Moisture Management, Stretch Fabrics, Organic Fabrics and Anti-Microbial Fabrics

BioFabrics

Tencel: The Wonder Fabric

GlenGuard FR by Glen Raven

Carhartt's Full Swing Enhances Outwear Comfort

Innovations in Flame Resistant Workwear Favorable Demographic and Economic Trends Strengthens Market Prospects

