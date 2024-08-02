CTF Life's Prime Treasure Savings Insurance Plan Enables Customers To Enjoy Steady Wealth Growth And Flexible Succession Planning

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



HONG KONG SAR - OutReach Newswire - 1 August 2024 - Following the recent launch of its new brand, Chow Tai Fook Life Insurance Company Limited ('CTF Life') proudly presents its new Prime Treasure Savings Insurance Plan ('Prime Treasure') This innovative plan combines savings, wealth accumulation, succession planning and life insurance into one, allowing customers to manage their finances flexibly according to their personal needs, and secure a bright future for themselves and their loved ones.

Jarita Kwan, Chief Product Officer of CTF Life, stated, 'In the rapidly changing economic landscape, we recognise our customers' ambition to grow their wealth steadily. The new savings plan provides guaranteed cash value and non-guaranteed dividends, with a guaranteed breakeven period as short as 6 years, and a projected breakeven period of 4 years along with a variety of policy options. Customers can have the flexibility to withdraw the policy value regularly, thereby creating their own pension to flexibly prepare for retirement or wealth succession planning. This customer-centric approach empowers individuals to efficiently reach their financial goals while benefiting from top-notch savings protection.

Guaranteed Breakeven Period as short as 6 Years: With a single premium, customers can enjoy a guaranteed cash value of up to 80% of the total premiums paid upon policy issuance, a guaranteed breakeven after 6 years , and a projected breakeven period as short as 4 years

Policy Split Option: After the end of the 5th policy year, customers can split the policy into two in each policy year by allocating a portion of the units of the existing policy to a separate one, allowing customers to fully utilise the asset allocation feature of the plan.

Dual Succession Options : After the 6th policy monthly anniversary, customers may change the Insured for unlimited times The coverage period will be adjusted to the age of 128 of the new Insured, ensuring the policy to have sufficient time for wealth accumulation and can be passed to the next generations for an unlimited period of time . Regular Cash Withdrawals creating passive income : With a single premium payment, customers may start withdrawing 5% of the total premiums paid annually from the 2nd policy anniversary until policy maturity, allowing them to plan for their retirement or wealth succession more flexibly and effectively.

